Richmond's COVID cases are on the cusp of returning to 'medium' transmission

COVID-19 cases in greater Richmond have risen enough in the past five weeks that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may soon consider the region "medium" transmission - a higher threshold for how much the virus is spreading.

Thanks to new variants and diminishing immunity from vaccines, the number of cases in Virginia has climbed from an average of 667 on April 1 to 2,264 on Monday.

The rise should lead older and at-risk individuals to consider a booster, said Dr. Melissa Viray, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. If cases continue rising, people who are immunocompromised or vulnerable should consider masking indoors and avoiding crowds.

The University of Virginia's model suggests cases could rise for the next two months, peaking at nearly 40,000. But whether cases follow the model or seriously increase hospitalizations remains unknown and depends on how people respond now, Viray said.

"We hope to not see it go beyond medium, but I will not be surprised to see it hit medium over the next week or so,” Viray said.

The CDC designates each locality in the country as either low, medium or high transmission based on the rate of cases and hospital admissions and the percentage of inpatient hospital beds used for COVID patients.

Most of the Richmond area remains low, but a handful of counties in the state have already crossed the threshold into medium transmission, including Fairfax, Arlington, Caroline and Prince George counties.

Hospitalizations in the state have increased from an average of 151 on April 17 to 227 on Monday. Those numbers are minuscule compared with the 3,700 hospitalizations during the peak of omicron.

While diminished, COVID deaths have not disappeared. There were an average of seven deaths per day in the past week in Virginia. While the unvaccinated still make up the majority of deaths nationwide, the vaccinated accounted for 42% of COVID fatalities in January and February, according to The Washington Post. Most deaths occurred in the elderly, whose immune response generated by vaccines wanes faster than in younger people.

Two new variants of omicron continue to proliferate in the United States. The BA.2 variant currently accounts for about 58% of cases in the mid-Atlantic. The newer BA.2.12.1 represents about 41%.

Like the original omicron, these variants appear to be more transmissible and less severe, Viray said.

If Virginia reaches 38,000 cases, the peak would be higher than the delta variant in September but only one-third as high as the omicron variant in January.

The model isn't etched in stone, and Virginia's trajectory will depend on how people respond, Viray said.

“I use [the model] as more of a guideline for how people's behavior or policy changes might impact what we see,” Viray said.

If the Richmond area hits medium transmission, vulnerable people should consider booster shots, masking and avoiding crowds, Viray said. Widespread mask recommendations won't return unless localities reach high transmission.

People also need to check the expiration dates on their rapid at-home tests, Viray said. While tests are generally labeled with an expiration date, some companies have extended the lifespan of their tests. Abbott increased the shelf life of its BinaxNOW rapid antigen test from six months to a year.

The rise comes as interest in vaccination has stagnated. In Virginia, 73% of the population is fully vaccinated, essentially the same number as a month ago. About 36% of Virginia residents have received a booster.

There's been some talk of the CDC recommending a second booster for all adults by this fall, but nothing concrete, Viray said. What happens this spring could help shape those decisions.

A study from the University of Virginia showed the immune response from Pfizer and Moderna drops 40% in the weeks after inoculation. Older recipients of Pfizer saw their immune response crater faster than younger Pfizer recipients. It's unclear how many antibodies a person needs for protection.

The FDA is still considering approving Pfizer for children under the age of 5. Approval won't come before June, Viray estimated.

Three vaccines have gained U.S. government approval - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. A fourth, Novavax, is awaiting emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

Novavax, a Maryland-based biotechnology company, submitted its vaccine for authorization on Jan. 31 but hasn't gained approval despite showing 90% efficacy in a randomized trial.

Authorized in more than 35 countries, Novavax uses a protein-based technology separate from the messenger RNA used in Pfizer and Moderna and the vector-style vaccine of Johnson & Johnson.

Novavax seems to have a distinct advantage over Pfizer and Moderna, said Wes Shepherd, a VCU pulmonologist. The protection given by the shot doesn't wane as quickly as Pfizer or Moderna.

That the FDA hasn't approved Novavax yet is baffling, Shepherd said.

"The FDA is sitting on a good option that appears to outshine and outlast existing vaccine products," he added.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6109 Twitter: @EricKolenich Sean McGoey contributed to this report.