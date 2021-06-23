Richmond's deputy public defender is hired to lead Chesterfield's new office

A Chesterfield County native has been hired to lead the new Chesterfield Public Defender Office, which the General Assembly approved earlier this year with $3.2 million in funds.
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission, which oversees all the public defender offices in the state, tapped My’chael Jefferson-Reese, 43, the former chief deputy public defender in Richmond, who has represented indigent defendants for nearly 12 years. She has already started work and “she’s got the postings out for a lot of the leadership and administrative positions,” said Maria Jankowski, the commission’s deputy director.
“She’s still kind of wrapping up her work in Richmond,” Jankowski said.
Jefferson-Reese will be paid an annual salary of $109,990 to run the office, which will be staffed by 33 people.
A practicing attorney for 18 years, Jefferson-Reese started her indigent defense career in 2009 as an assistant public defender in Petersburg. She transferred to the Richmond Public Defender’s Office in 2016.
Before focusing her career on criminal defense, Jefferson-Reese was a civil litigation associate who primarily litigated contract and employment disputes. She also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton School of Law. She was born and raised in Chesterfield.
“My’chael is a proven leader, skilled attorney and passionate advocate,” Dave Johnson, the commission’s executive director, said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience and a strong vision for the office to this position.”
Chesterfield’s public defender office is the 27th established in the state, which combined serves 55 localities across Virginia.
“This office will be the largest criminal defense firm in the county and its sole focus will be to zealously advocate for indigent persons facing criminal charges in Chesterfield,” Jefferson-Reese said in a statement. “Our team of attorneys, paralegals, mitigation specialists, investigators and legal assistants will work diligently to help our clients navigate the criminal legal system and also provide the highest level of representation of indigent persons.”
The public defenders in the office largely will supplant the current system of private court-appointed attorneys that are paid a set amount by the state to represent defendants who cannot afford legal representation. Private attorneys, however, will still occasionally be needed to handle specific cases where conflicts exist.
The office currently is on schedule to begin accepting court-appointed cases by the end of this year.
State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, who represents a part of Chesterfield, led the effort to establish the office with a bill he sponsored that the General Assembly approved on Feb. 27.
To fund the new office, the assembly approved budget amendments that would reduce the amount allotted to pay private attorneys in Chesterfield to represent indigent clients.
The state anticipates saving $486,803 in court-appointed attorney costs in Chesterfield General District Court during the office’s first year, prorated for six months. An additional $421,117 and $171,931 are expected to be saved in lawyer fees in Chesterfield Circuit Court and Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, respectively.
The total estimated savings of $1.079 million in attorney fees would largely cover January through June 30, 2022, since the new office isn’t expected to be fully operational until the end of 2021.
State funding for the office includes money to lease a yet-to-be disclosed workplace near the county courthouse in fiscal 2021-22.
Jankowski said an office has been identified, “but we don’t have a final lease yet, so we’re not really in a place where we can announce it. We’re in negotiations,” she said. “We’re very, very close.”
