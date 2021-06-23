Richmond's deputy public defender is hired to lead Chesterfield's new office

“My’chael is a proven leader, skilled attorney and passionate advocate,” Dave Johnson, the commission’s executive director, said in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience and a strong vision for the office to this position.”

Chesterfield’s public defender office is the 27th established in the state, which combined serves 55 localities across Virginia.

“This office will be the largest criminal defense firm in the county and its sole focus will be to zealously advocate for indigent persons facing criminal charges in Chesterfield,” Jefferson-Reese said in a statement. “Our team of attorneys, paralegals, mitigation specialists, investigators and legal assistants will work diligently to help our clients navigate the criminal legal system and also provide the highest level of representation of indigent persons.”

The public defenders in the office largely will supplant the current system of private court-appointed attorneys that are paid a set amount by the state to represent defendants who cannot afford legal representation. Private attorneys, however, will still occasionally be needed to handle specific cases where conflicts exist.

The office currently is on schedule to begin accepting court-appointed cases by the end of this year.