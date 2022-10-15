Richmond's first podcast festival sells out

On Saturday afternoon, a crowd filled the auditorium at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Institute for Contemporary Art to watch a live podcast pitch competition in which finalists present their ideas for a new podcast to a panel of three judges.

The competition was part of Resonate, Richmond’s first podcast festival. The two-day event sold out at 252 tickets, according to the ICA.

The winner, Katy Sewall, pitched her idea for “The Ex-Files,” in which she interviews two people who were once in a relationship and aren’t anymore.

“It’s a very simple concept, actually: You interview two people, separately, about the same thing,” Sewall told the audience on Saturday.

She played a sample audio clip in which a divorced couple talked separately about which one of them wanted to have kids and which one didn’t — but they had conflicting answers.

Sewall won a $10,000 production contract to create a pilot episode of the podcast with Virginia Public Media.

Resonate also featured a live presentation by Nick van der Kolk of Love + Radio, one-on-one consultations where attendees received feedback from podcast professionals, and several other workshops and performances.

VCU professor Chioke I’Anson, who spearheaded the festival, said he wanted a podcast festival that Richmond could call its own.

“The core idea, the thing that drives our work, is that there can be no critical thinking without media literacy,” said I’Anson, who also works as an announcer for National Public Radio. “If we’re going to live in the modern world, we have to know how to communicate across media. We have to have the skills.”

Resonance was an extension of the work of the ICA + VPM Community Media Center, which is a free production studio and workspace open to the public.

The goal of the studio is to help people new to podcasting develop their media skills and produce their own podcasts.

“We’re helping new shows get made here at Resonate,” I’Anson said in an interview. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”