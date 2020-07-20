Richmond’s heat wave continues this week. Temperatures reached 97 degrees on Monday afternoon, following the hottest weekend of the summer.
Sunday was the hottest day in Richmond so far this year. The official high temperature was 99 degrees, said Mike Montefusco, a meteorologist at the National Weather service’s office in Wakefield.
A heat advisory was in effect Monday until 9 p.m. for Richmond and most of Virginia. Similar advisories and warnings were issued for 15 states along the East Coast, from South Carolina to Maine.
With temperatures approaching the triple digits, many have opted to stay indoors.
The streets of Carytown, which are normally bustling with shoppers, people walking their dogs and customers enjoying lunch on restaurant patios, were noticeably less busy Monday afternoon.
But those who did venture outside flocked to Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream and Café to cool down with a frozen treat. A small crowd gathered outside of the ice cream shop on W. Cary Street.
The store was busier than usual, “especially for a Monday,” said employee Mackenzie Gillespie.“We were really busy this weekend, too.”
Settlers Landing Pool on Wrens Nest Road in North Chesterfield also saw more visitors than usual on Monday, said manager Jackson Phillips.
“The weekend was pretty busy with the high temperatures and today it’s been busy since it’s so hot,” he said. “It’s not Fourth of July busy, but it’s busy for a week day.”
Jennifer Kielb stayed inside to avoid the heat on Sunday, but on Monday she brought her daughter to the pool instead.
“It was an easy way for us to cool off. It’s better than spending the day inside,” she said. “With the heat, we’ve either got to be in the pool or inside.”
Kielb has been bringing her daughter to the pool a few times a week since it reopened. Under Phase Three guidelines, the pool can operate with fewer than 125 visitors.
Outdoor public swimming pools in the city of Richmond didn’t open this summer due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza building will be open as a cooling station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday for anyone who needs relief from the heat.
Face coverings are mandatory in the building, which is located at 900 E. Marshall Street. The seats have been arranged to accommodate social distancing for about 20 people at once.
“There are always concerns with transmission of COVID-19 indoors under any circumstance,” said Shunda T. Giles, director of the Richmond Department of Social Services. “We follow the CDC recommendations of social distancing, wearing face coverings, hand washing and frequent cleaning of the area.”
The cooling station hasn't had any issues with exceeding capacity, she said.
“Most people who use the cooling station grab a bottle of water and leave,” Giles said.
Richmond Public Libraries are also open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for the North Avenue branch, which remains closed.
High temperatures in the 90s are forecast to continue through Friday.
