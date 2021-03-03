Richmond's Homelessness Advisory Council recommends new resource center, oversight of providers

City officials and some members of the homelessness advisory council praised the job the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care and its coordinating agency, Homeward, have done to respond to the public health crisis. One of the report’s recommendations is to “highlight” the work the service providers do.

“The system works, and I think it works a lot better here than in some of the largest cities,” said Ricky Martin, a member of the council who was formerly homeless and now owns his own fitness business.

Others who took part in the month-long process questioned the group’s focus on fixes that hinge on new local funding, rather than how the existing system could improve the region’s ongoing emergency response.

Over the last year, the city has spent millions in federal dollars to shelter hundreds of people in hotel rooms around the region. The approach has drawn criticism from some on the City Council and advocates in the community, who have said it has made accessing shelter challenging for many, and those who need the most support have not received it even if they’re able to get a roof over their head temporarily.