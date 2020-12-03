Richmond's interim chief administrative officer hospitalized

Richmond interim Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid has been hospitalized following an unspecified "medical event" earlier this week, Mayor Levar Stoney announced in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

Stoney has asked the City Council to meet in a special session Monday to approve the appointment of chief of staff Lincoln Saunders as acting CAO "in order to preserve the continuity of city government and perform the critical functions" of the office.

The mayor did not give any other details about her condition or the medical event. Jim Nolan, the mayor's press secretary, did not immediately respond to questions about her.

"She is currently recovering but unable to fulfill her duties at this time," Stoney said in the release. “I appreciate your support during this challenging time and ask that you join me and members of our city government family in offering thoughts and prayers for a full and swift recovery for Ms. Reid."

Appointed by the mayor with the approval of the City Council, the chief administrative officer is charged with managing the city's daily operations, making them the city's highest-ranking official other than the mayor.

Saunders is currently on paternity leave.