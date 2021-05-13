Richmond's Islamic community celebrates end of Ramadan in community gatherings one year after COVID lockdown

Khan, who immigrated to the United States from India 20 years ago, said he used to worship with other Muslim people in recreational centers and closed retail spaces. He said that's changed in recent years as more mosques have risen in the Richmond area.

The Islamic Center of Richmond, which opened on Hungary Road in Henrico two years ago, is about one of about 12 Muslim congregations in the Richmond area. Another congregation, the West End Islamic Center, will soon have another mosque online in Henrico.

"They have their own identity. ... We are very proud of our beliefs," he said of the mosques. "They are very helpful for building our community and this country."

Most Muslim adherents observe the holy month by fasting from sunrise to sunset each day to purify the soul and become closer with God. It's usually the busiest month of the year for Muslim congregations as they gather every night to pray and eat, so last year's lockdown radically changed how they experience their holy month.

Saifullah Moghul, the 12-year-old son of Islamic Center of Richmond President Noor Moghul, said he still finds it hard to believe that people have been able to return to the mosque for Ramadan this year.