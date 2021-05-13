Richmond's Islamic community celebrates end of Ramadan in community gatherings one year after COVID lockdown

A year after COVID-19 forced Richmond-area mosques to close, thousands of local congregants returned to their houses of worship for traditional nightly prayers this past month for Ramadan.
About hundred congregants came to the Islamic Center of Richmond, also know as Masjid Yusuf, on Wednesday as the final day of the Muslim holy month came to a close. As they had for the past 30 days, mosque caretakers took the temperatures of people before allowing them to enter with a green sticker, a seal to signal that they had no sign of a fever or other symptoms of the coronavirus.
Worshipers refrained from the usual hugs, handshakes and kisses. Instead of standing shoulder to shoulder for the ritual prayer each night, worshipers spread out their prayer rugs and kept their face masks on in order to keep each other safe. They refrained from the usual hugs and kisses afterward. And like last year, most families continued to break the daily fast and eat dinner at home rather than at the mosque with other congregants, as leaders feared that would be too risky with the pandemic still going on.
Congregants were nonetheless thankful that they could come back together again to worship God with their growing community, following the scripture and traditions that guide and reinforce their spiritual beliefs and morals.
"We're fortunate because many mosques are still closed because of space constraints," said Kareem Khan, a 45-year-old father of two children.
Khan, who immigrated to the United States from India 20 years ago, said he used to worship with other Muslim people in recreational centers and closed retail spaces. He said that's changed in recent years as more mosques have risen in the Richmond area.
The Islamic Center of Richmond, which opened on Hungary Road in Henrico two years ago, is about one of about 12 Muslim congregations in the Richmond area. Another congregation, the West End Islamic Center, will soon have another mosque online in Henrico.
"They have their own identity. ... We are very proud of our beliefs," he said of the mosques. "They are very helpful for building our community and this country."
Most Muslim adherents observe the holy month by fasting from sunrise to sunset each day to purify the soul and become closer with God. It's usually the busiest month of the year for Muslim congregations as they gather every night to pray and eat, so last year's lockdown radically changed how they experience their holy month.
Saifullah Moghul, the 12-year-old son of Islamic Center of Richmond President Noor Moghul, said he still finds it hard to believe that people have been able to return to the mosque for Ramadan this year.
"It's like, 'Did the whole world really go through that last year?' It's just insane if you really think about it," said Moghul. "We can't really live without connecting and talking to other people -- at least I can't. I'm happy that we're back and can talk to people and hang out sometimes. It's pretty cool."
Eight-year-old Elena Altaf said she also likes going to the mosque during Ramadan, as she gets to see some of her classmates and friends who don't attend Echo Lake Elementary School, also in Henrico. "After everybody prays we get to go outside and play soccer," she said. "Usually not all the girls, but I always play."
Muslim people around the world observed the end of Ramadan on Thursday in the feast holiday of Eid al-Fitr. In the Richmond area, the school divisions in the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield recognized it as a holiday for all students and teachers for the first time.
"It feels awesome that people get to know about us when they learn about this Muslim holiday," said Moghul, a student at Holman Middle School in Henrico. "It feels like people will get to know about you a little more."
Zulfi Khan, an elder and advocate for the local Muslim community, said school divisions recognizing Eid and the Jewish and Hindu celebrations of Yom Kippur and Diwali (which is also celebrated by Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists), respectively, as holidays for their entire school communities demonstrate a commitment to "meaningful diversity."
"When the children see that their religious holiday is part of the social structure it enhances their self esteem and dignity," he said.
Organizers and volunteers with the Islamic Center of Richmond said they spent the last month also reaching out to neighbors and other faith communities over the last month to raise awareness about Ramadan and to improve collegial relations.
Shareq Qureshi, 38, said the mosque distributed more than 900 care packages with dates, candies, nuts and seasonal greeting cards that include a description of how Muslims observe Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr. The cards also included a message about "sharing joy" and working together create a "just, equitable, moral and peaceful" society.
"It's important to us because there's a lot of misunderstanding around Islam," he said. "We also wanted to give a sense that we are all part of a single American society."
