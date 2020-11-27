Richmond's poorest neighborhoods have the least community green space. These groups are trying to fix that.

Before the lot became an official community garden, Stevenson said that her neighbors had about eight plant beds on the land, but there were challenges in maintaining the land and coordinating volunteers.

Being a city lot has come with some challenges, Stevenson said, but the garden has seen more engagement in recent months.

“Especially with all the activism going on, there’s been an increase in people wanting to utilize the space,” Stevenson said, “and especially with a lot of things being run down around here, so we’re just trying to take advantage of the space we can get.”

A community garden serves a dual purpose: Providing fresh produce within a food desert, and providing a common space to the community.

Broad Rock has hosted cookouts over long weekends and regular work days on Saturday evenings. Over the first weekend of September, fall produce was put in the ground, including cilantro, mustard and radishes. The rain through the first half of the month prompted the first leaves to push above ground.

There are also benches and tables beneath a shaded awning. While the garden has two sister lots at the McDonough and Stockton community gardens, Stevenson said that the garden was one of few places people could actually sit down.