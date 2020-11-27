Richmond's poorest neighborhoods have the least community green space. These groups are trying to fix that.

Since the apartment buildings were demolished in 2002, 13 acres of city land has sat vacant in Broad Rock, a South Richmond neighborhood off of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The land has been overwhelmed by impenetrable greenery that creeps out between sidewalk cracks, and is blocked off by a fence.
Alice Dickey, 76, lives on the block. She said there aren’t really any places in the community where people tend to gather.
Normally, Dickey would be at her church three evenings every week for Bible study, prayer and choir rehearsal. But the church is currently closed to in-person meetings, and she said she spends most of her time at home.
The coronavirus has exaggerated a problem that was given national attention this August in the New York Times – historically redlined communities lack green space and parks, which has led to hotter temperatures, negative health impacts and a lack of community building.
“Access to green spaces make our communities healthier, wealthier and happier,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, “So is it any surprise that racist decisions have led to a built environment that favors white communities over communities of color. Neighborhoods that look like Broad Rock always took a back seat while designing our city.
“This was not an accident. This was purposeful. And it is our job to intentionally correct that injustice.”
Only 6% of Richmond’s land is dedicated to green space, compared to a national average of 15%. While the nature of city centers puts limits on how green spaces can be integrated, recent developments prove it isn’t impossible.
Stoney, along with private groups like Ginter Urban Gardeners and Capital Trees, are working to correct the problem.
The mayor’s remarks came at the park during an announcement that the city plans to add five parks to Richmond’s Southside. The development would add 36 acres of green space to the city and be the first major project of its kind since the 1970s.
Stoney said that 22% of Richmond residents live more than 10 minutes from a public park. Executing the plan is still at the very early stages, while private groups are working to fill the void in the interim.
***
Large-scale projects are not the only form of greening that can have significant impacts on Richmond communities.
While the South Side lacks significant green space like the ones Stoney’s ordinance would introduce, the city’s largest collection of community gardens are clustered south of the James.
Briana Stevenson is one of two managers at Broad Rock Community Garden, 2.7 miles from the lot Stoney hopes to build a park at. She lives just up the road from the garden and has been involved since its inception two years ago, with the help of Ginter Urban Gardeners.
Before the lot became an official community garden, Stevenson said that her neighbors had about eight plant beds on the land, but there were challenges in maintaining the land and coordinating volunteers.
Being a city lot has come with some challenges, Stevenson said, but the garden has seen more engagement in recent months.
“Especially with all the activism going on, there’s been an increase in people wanting to utilize the space,” Stevenson said, “and especially with a lot of things being run down around here, so we’re just trying to take advantage of the space we can get.”
A community garden serves a dual purpose: Providing fresh produce within a food desert, and providing a common space to the community.
Broad Rock has hosted cookouts over long weekends and regular work days on Saturday evenings. Over the first weekend of September, fall produce was put in the ground, including cilantro, mustard and radishes. The rain through the first half of the month prompted the first leaves to push above ground.
There are also benches and tables beneath a shaded awning. While the garden has two sister lots at the McDonough and Stockton community gardens, Stevenson said that the garden was one of few places people could actually sit down.
Space is set aside so that people can meditate in the far corner of the lot. One recent meditation session came Oct. 6, the day after the fatal shooting of Demarcus Gregory a mile down Broad Rock Ave.
A 2015 study out of the University of Pennsylvania found that a resident’s well-being — from stress, mental health and threats of violence — can be tied to the amount of green space available in their communities.
The study measured the heart rates of local residents and found that their heart rates were on average 9.5 beats per minute faster when walking by vacant lots compared to greened lots.
A follow-up study in July 2018 by South found a 41.5% decrease in feelings of depression and a 63% decrease in reports of general poor mental health within a quarter mile of these “pocket parks.” A February 2018 study revealed that gun violence decreased by 29%.
While the community benefits are undeniable, integrating such spaces into the community is not seamless.
There have been some issues with drug use and trash being left on the grounds within the Broad Rock garden, but it’s part of the learning curve in bringing mindfulness to the space, Stevenson said.
“We’re trying to find solutions and change the mindset,” Stevenson said. “It’s not about just slapping something down and saying we did something.”
***
Capital Trees, an urban greening non-profit, focuses on larger, transformational projects.
The group formed from a collection of all-volunteer gardening clubs, executive director Frazier Armstrong said. “We thought early on that we would be focused on our declining — frankly decrepit — tree canopy, and that was our philosophical base.”
That base motivated its first project, on 14th Street downtown. Along with greening a previously gray landscape — “your traditional curb and gutter, asphalt and concrete” — the newly planted trees helped filter rainwater draining downhill before it hit the James.
Preservation of the James played a significant role in planning Capital Trees’ third-and most-recent project, Low Line Green, which was completed in April. Located beneath I-95 and the Downtown Expressway, the garden works as a filter for rain runoff from the ramps before it drains into the James.
While functional, the green space has also been a boon for the surrounding community.
“Really, with the pandemic, what we’ve been hearing most from people is the benefit of having that green space,” Armstrong said.
The Low Line, which starts at Great Shiplock Park and features functional greenery, benches and open grassy areas, connects downtown with the riverside along the western end of the Virginia Capital Trail.
Bridget Huff and her daughter, Bebe, were one of several families to take to Great Shiplock Park on Sept. 13.
“It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a very long time,” Huff said. “It’s odd that there are so few places within the city of Richmond to access the riverfront, so having this spot is really great. It’s really our main draw as a city.”
And with Bebe being in online classes, the fresh air is a refreshing change. “Being on the computer all day is really tiring, just looking at the screen. Like, even if I can just open my window, that’s nice.”
While Capital Trees works closely with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, its projects remain under the organization’s control, meaning that Capital Trees is responsible for their upkeep. And, as they are not public parks, green spaces like the Low Land strip are not subject to the same local government regulations.
The Richmond Planning Committee voted earlier this month to turn two medians around the Lee Monument into public parks. The ordinance would add a daylight hours curfew to the land and disallow firearms.
While the Lee Monument itself acted as a lightning rod for this summer’s demonstrations — for both peaceful gatherings and clashes between protestors and police — the medians often acted as a transitional zone. Critics say the regulation could be used to douse protest.
Confederate monuments stood as metaphorical and literal figures of inequality through the protests, but Monument Avenue’s effectiveness and fluidity as a meeting space highlighted an inequality in itself: accessibility to safe, public, green space and the community welfare it offers.
***
Social distancing has disrupted even the most basic modes of connection, as evidenced by the closing of Dickey’s church in Broad Rock. While restrictions have eased in Phase 3 of the coronavirus protocols, outdoor spaces remain a valuable — and safe — way for people to get out of the house.
However, work remains to be done to win over skeptical residents like Dickey, who have lived through similar promises before.
Despite being happy to hear about the possibility of a park coming across the street, she said that she is hoping to move from the home she has lived in for the past 23 years.
“We really don’t have anything around here,” Dickey said. “Nothing. Not even shopping.”
Dickey said that driving and the bus system have become less accessible to her as she’s gotten older, and she now depends on her daughter when she needs transportation. Her nearest supermarket, a Big Apple, requires crossing six lanes of traffic.
And while Dickey loves her community, she cited the prevalence of drugs and gun violence as a significant factor in her decision.
The Broad Rock parcels used to hold apartment buildings that Dickey said were a “horrible” source of crime, and while access to parks is linked to greater wellness, they can also be linked to higher crime if not correctly maintained.
A 2019 article from The Conversation emphasized findings similar to the 2015 University of Pennsylvania studies, but also found that neighborhoods adjacent to urban parks — like Dickey’s current home is — could experience up to 64% more violent crime and 63% more property crime when proper design and maintenance aren’t in place.
Relocating is not an easy decision for Dickey, but one she said has been deliberating for a long time.
“I hate to consider moving, because my church is right there,” she said. “But it’s time for a change.”