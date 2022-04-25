Richmond's Pump House restoration gaining momentum ahead of 'Swing Into Spring' event

Falling water steeped with Richmond's history echoes throughout one of the James River Park's crown jewels amid a period of momentum for one of the city's architectural wonders.

With most of its structure built in the early 1880s, Pump House has over about 140 years ceased to host the elaborate dance parties in its ballroom that the granite Victorian Gothic structure was once known for.

Located on Pump House Drive behind Byrd Park, the building dubbed "The Castle on the James" is on the National Register of Historic Places and will host "Swing Into Spring," an event put on by the non-profit which aims to restore it, Friends of Pump House, on May 1.

It's being billed as the first dance and music party in the ballroom in nearly a century, though the space has over the years hosted an assortment of small events from music video shoots to art installations and ghost tours. The event will include a performance by Jay Brown's Grace Street Jazz Band and swing dancer Claire Simmonds.

The Great Gatsby-themed fundraiser to help restore the building will harken back to an age where attendees arrived by boat and danced the Charleston during the Jazz Age when the Pump House was a regular space for social events.

The building is limited to 25 occupants at a time right now, so FOPH only sold 20 tickets for Swing Into Spring, and attendees have to wear hard hats, sometimes dodging wasps.

As he walked under newly restored archways and through sunshine streaming in from refurbished windows Friday afternoon, Friends of Pump House president Penn Markham said bands like GWAR and Cannibal Corpse have filmed music videos there, and AMC's "Turn: Washington's Spies" even shot parts of an episode inside the building. Markham moved to Richmond from Knoxville, Tenn., and the building immediately captured his imagination.

It was built under the supervision of city engineer Col. Wilfred E. Cutshaw, and provided water for the City of Richmond for more than 40 years. Water was channeled there from the pumping station, located along the Kanawha Canal, close to the point where the James passes Williams Island, which transported water to a 26-foot-deep reservoir in Byrd Park. This water went untreated directly to Richmond businesses and residences until 1909.

Markham said he receives regular requests from people wishing to hold weddings and similar events there, and routinely hears stories of grandparents' diary entries detailing social gatherings there over the first half of the 20th century. FOPH holds regular public volunteer cleanups and tours.

Full Pump House restoration is in the James River Park Service Master Plan, said Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of the James River Park. The master plan budgets restoration at $12 million.

Though the end goal of full restoration is "a long way off," Stutz said the work Friends of Pump House is doing has been "crucial to keeping the space alive while we work on the larger plan to find state or federal funding to restore the whole place."

Stutz called Pump House the biggest piece of the master plan, along with the "missing link bridge," a prospective connector from the Manchester climbing wall over to the south side of Belle Isle that would complete the downtown loop of the James River Park.

He and Markham both made a ballpark estimate for how much is needed to fully restore Pump House, which cost around $400,000 to construct in the 1880s, at roughly $10 to $15 million today. Plumbing and HVAC systems and a handicap-accessible bridge over the canal to the second level are among the wish list items required in order for the building, which currently has limited electricity, to host more people.

Stutz and JRPS are currently working to secure federal or state funding to supplement the project, and the park superintendent recently submitted a request for a federal tourism grant of $10 million.

The long-term dream is to turn the building into an education center, park headquarters and public event space. Stutz said much progress has been made lately, but it's largely "beautification" tasks like windows and archways.

"They're doing really great work, that small volunteer crew with Friends of Pump House," Stutz said. "The biggest barrier to events isn't restoration necessarily, it's stuff related to fire safety."

Reinforcing the roof is FOPH's chief priority in the immediate future, Markham said, and that endeavor alone could cost around $3 million.

Stutz said it's impossible to put a timetable on full restoration because it's so dependent on securing funding, and Friends of James River Park is searching "outside the standards streams for Richmond," because the money required exceeds the typical funding allotted to comparable local public projects.

"We're a ways off, but the first $3 million is the most important at this point," Markham said, adding that FOPH hopes for a combination of federal, state and private funding.

"That would buy us time to raise the rest of it. The longer you wait before replacing that roof, the more damage is going to occur."

Markham said more progress toward restoration has been made, and more money has been invested in Pump House, in the past two years -- roughly $30,000 -- than over the previous century.

Though full-scale events akin to that which the building originally housed are far off, the dancing that is planned in its ballroom next Sunday is another step toward returning one of Richmond's wonders to its full glory.