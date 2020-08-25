Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue will stay in place until at least October

A Richmond Circuit Court judge will allow a lawsuit that intends to keep the Robert E. Lee statue in its place on Monument Avenue to proceed to trial, keeping the statue in its place until at least October.

Judge W. Reilly Marchant on Tuesday issued a ruling that will allow four of the five counts to proceed to trial, which is set for Oct. 19 at 1 p.m..

Gov. Ralph Northam had ordered the Confederate monument, which as become the focal point of racial injustice protests, to be removed. But five residents who live near the statue sued to keep it in place. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed a motion to dismiss the suit.

"Attorney General Herring and his team have worked for months to defend against these cases and will continue to do so," said Charlotte Gomer, Herring's spokeswoman. "Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring this divisive and antiquated relic of a bygone era is removed as quickly as possible."

Only three of the five plaintiffs will be allowed to continue with the lawsuit. Helen Marie Taylor, the lead plaintiff, and John-Lawrence Smith, don't have the standing to proceed, Marchant ruled.

Janet Heltzel, George D. Hostetler and Morgan Massey will continue as plaintiffs.