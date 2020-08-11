When Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said last month he’s going to ask the School Board to remove police from schools, Armstrong High School teacher Graham Sturm was distressed. Sarah Hunter, a teacher at Chimborazo elementary, thought it was the right decision.
Where Sturm, who was a sophomore at Virginia Tech in April 2007 when a gunman killed 33 people, including himself, sees protection, Hunter sees a structural problem that cannot be solved without wholesale change.
"No matter what, having (police) in the school is not going to do anything positive for the child," said Hunter, who just joined RPS after teaching in Norfolk.
Educators remain divided over the presence of police in schools in the wake of Kamras' surprise announcement, which came at the end of a student-led discussion and preempted a 90-day review he had ordered amid national unrest over police brutality and racial injustice. Some say it's the best way to disrupt a school-to-prison pipeline that disproportionately pushes Black and brown students into the criminal justice system. Others say it opens students and staff up to violence from within and beyond school walls.
“People constantly say that SROs don’t prevent school shootings, but I would argue the point that you never know what can be prevented,” Sturm said. “That SRO is going to be way more qualified in stopping a school shooting than a teacher will be. You just open yourself up to a bad idea, I think.”
The decision to station police in schools embedded the city schools in 1996 after an 18-year-old student was assaulted by three people at Armstrong High School according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch that year. The student had to get stitches. This was two years prior to the school shooting at Armstrong.
“The uniformed police officers will be stationed at ‘places where we have some issues in the community,’'' said Floyd Wiggins, then-manager of the school system's Department of Safety and Security during the time of the decision. “Problems occurring in the community are spilling over into the schools. We're trying to increase the security/police response.”
Now, nearly 30 years later, there are 13 School Resource Officers placed in schools like Boushall Middle, Elkhardt-Thompson Middle, Huguenot High, and Thomas Jefferson High. None are stationed in the specialty schools where students have to apply to get in. Everyone who has weighed in on the debate, whether teachers, security guards, or the school resource officers themselves, all have a desire to protect children from violence.
SRO Jason Johnson said he found himself disappointed in the superintendent’s decision, because he wants to protect students from dangerous situations like the one in 1996.
“I just think it’s misguided and I think it was an uninformed decision,” said Johnson, who has been working at George Wythe High School for about six years. “I think people have this misconception of what SROs do in schools, and they really discount the SROs’ impact in the schools.”
He points to a situation at George Wythe that happened last year, when someone broke into the school. He says he as the School Resource Officer was able to stop him.
Johnson said one day, a man came to George Wythe because he was upset with one of his nephews who was a student at the school and started an argument with front office staff. He went upstairs into the school building and was directed to leave. At first, Johnson was able to get him out of the building with no resistance. However, the uncle later came back to the school, this time refusing to leave. That, to Johnson, is one of the many dangerous situations that he was able to deescalate.
Johnson said SROs are there to keep students safe. A 2013 report from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found that studies examining whether school policing programs actually deter violence drew mixed results.
In comments to the School Board, Sturm referenced an incident at Armstrong in 1998 in which, according to a New York Times report, Quinshawn Booker, then age 14, shot basketball coach Greg Carter and teacher aide Eloise Wilson. A school resource officer was present. Witnesses described hearing nine to ten gunshots. No one was killed. The following week, students went back to a heavily secured school. The principal at the time said the building looked like Fort Knox.
The Congressional Research Service report also states that schools with SROs are more likely to report less serious crimes, such as assaults without weapons, to police than schools without officers. Sometimes the scuffles turn into charges that can stay on a student’s record until they are 29-years-old.
This is where the superintendent said he's having a hard time.
“It’s the institution of policing that I’m struggling with,” Kamras said in an interview. “It’s this notion that when you come to school, the experience from the symbols, like the guns and the badges, to the fact that arrests are being made. To a lot of the kids, they feel criminalized.”
In the 2019-2020 school year, School Resource Officers in RPS made 121 arrests, a bulk of them at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Huguenot High School, and Boushall Middle School. Most arrests were made for misdemeanor charges like fighting, marijuana possession, and disorderly conduct. Those schools are made up of mostly students of color. Some Richmond schools have metal detectors. Students may end up getting patted down or searched.
Valerie Slater, the executive director for Rise For Youth, a group working to find alternatives for incarceration, said she is not surprised that more police are stationed around students of color.
“We could target particular neighborhoods. We can target particular communities. We can target zip codes and we'll know which are going to be high in school resource officers, and which will be high in other supports within schools and communities for the children and even for community members,” she said. “We have got to get away from seeing police as support staff.”
Andre Nious, a school security officer at George Wythe High School, works alongside Officer Johnson. He points to the fact that outside factors from South Side neighborhoods can disrupt student learning.
“Problems need to be addressed at home first. School has rules, and those rules are that the teachers want to teach, and students should want to be taught," he said in an interview. "They have to understand that we don’t want to arrest (them), we’re trying to get them back into the classroom so that they can be productive during the day.”
He -- and many teachers -- wonders how mental health experts in the schools would break up any physically dangerous situations. Kamras has not presented a plan for replacement yet.
“Counselors are there to counsel,” Nious continued. “When it comes to fights, they’re nowhere to be found. You can’t find them in the hallways breaking up fights, and some of those fights become dangerous. What can a counselor, or a psychologist, or a nurse do when those fights become dangerous?”
Slater said she understands the hesitancy of getting rid of SROs for that reason. However, she said part of not having police in the schools and replacing them with support staff would add to a more positive culture in the school system where fights wouldn’t happen.
“It isn't just ‘Okay we're snatching all of the money and policemen you leave tomorrow. We have to create a pathway,” she said. “We've got to make sure that we go into the communities themselves and we begin to bring in the resources that are necessary there as well.”
Hunter, at Chimborazo, worries about what inaction could mean. She said she saw too many students leave her former Norfolk school in police cars for breaking things in classrooms.
"I think that people are scared because it’s all they know, but I think having that as a back up is a lazy way to ignore how to meet the child’s actual needs," she said.
