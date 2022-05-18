Road closures and no-parking zones announced ahead of this weekend's Riverrock

Richmond police announced road closures and no-parking zones ahead of this weekend's Dominion Energy Riverrock festival in and around Brown's Island.

The popular sports and music festival, hosted by Richmond Sports Backers, will take place Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 and is expected to draw thousands of participants and spectators to the man-made island, the James River, Canal Walk and Belle Island.

The following streets will be closed with no parking in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

• Brown's Island Way and 2nd Street Connector between Tredegar and South 2nd Streets;

• South 5th Street between East Byrd and Tredegar streets;

• Tredegar Street between the Dominion Resource Entrance and South 7th Street.

Tredegar Street between South 5th and South 7th streets will be closed with no parking from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

More details about events can be found on Dominion Energy Riverrock's website.