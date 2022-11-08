Rocket, beloved 'lord of the manor' at Agecroft Hall, died last week, left a trail of friends and fans

Rocket, the feral cat who became a beloved fixture at Age-croft Hall & Gardens where he ascended into the role of “Lord of the Manor,” a tongue-in-cheek but fully deserved title, died on Oct. 31. He was 14.

Rocket’s health had declined in recent weeks, and Susan Edwards, a member of Agecroft’s horticultural staff who became Rocket’s favorite human, was with him at the end. So were her co-workers.

“I’ve never met a cat quite like him,” Edwards said when I reached her on Friday, still in grief over the loss of her friend. “I was really blessed and fortunate and touched to get to know him. He’s the coolest cat I’ve ever known.”

I wrote about Rocket in April and how he came to Agecroft, a stately Tudor mansion built in the 16th century in England and moved piece by piece in the 1920s to Richmond’s Windsor Farms, to help keep the mouse population down in the estate’s greenhouse. He wound up sort of lording over the whole place and became a favorite of staff and visitors, who arrived asking for Rocket by name.

“Rocket is the most popular member of the Agecroft family,” Age-croft’s executive director, Anne Kenny-Urban, told me in April. She came to love Rocket even though she’s allergic to cats.

Rocket became a social media star on Facebook and Instagram and also was part of an advertising campaign for the Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft, which is now a house museum on a 23-acre estate featuring gardens designed by Charles Gillette.

Though Rocket became known for charming visitors and roaming the property as he wished — riding around on the horticulture department’s utility vehicles in the laps of the gardeners, hopping from one freshly dug hole to another in the flower beds, sunbathing or simply lazing in the shade — the living wasn’t always so easy in the earlier years of his life.

Rocket was born in 2008 to a feral mother in the woods behind a Chesterfield County neighborhood. He and a sibling were adopted by the sister of Katie Reynolds, manager of tour services at Agecroft. Reynolds adopted two others.

Rocket lived with the family of Reynolds’ sister for several years until the family moved out of state and was unable to take him, so Reynolds took Rocket in, but he didn’t get along with her other cats who weren’t his brothers.

About a year into that unsatisfactory living arrangement, Reynolds heard her Agecroft colleague, Joseph Day, head of the horticulture and maintenance department, mention there had been cats that helped keep the mouse population down in the greenhouse years ago and how he’d like to have another on the premises.

Rocket was volunteered for the job. But he experienced a rocky start.

“The first day he was brought in, he was scared to death or he didn’t like it,” Edwards said. “He was hiding behind things.”

After only about a week, Rocket disappeared. Reynolds and the others searched Windsor Farms for weeks and sent out email alerts to neighbors, but for almost three months heard nothing. Everyone was certain Rocket had met an unfortunate demise as coyotes live near the river.

But then one day, a call from a resident of the neighborhood: Rocket was in her garden.

He was emaciated from months of having to scavenge food, but the folks at Agecroft nursed him back to health and made a point of keeping him in the greenhouse so he would become accustomed to his new environment and not get lost and confused again.

Rocket did indeed grow comfortable with his new home, and though he roamed at will — except for nights that he spent in the greenhouse — he seemed to find his place in the world at Agecroft and never left again.

Edwards shifted to full time at Agecroft around the time Rocket returned, and they clicked.

“Rocket just accepted me, and we would take him to the gardens, and we would hang out,” she said. “He would walk around, get in the shade where we were working. At the end of the day, I would go back to where I last put him down, and he’d be there waiting for me.”

On the occasions he relocated, Edwards would call — and Rocket would come. Try that with most any other cat.

“He was just really trusting, including the first time I put him on the Gator,” she said of the John Deere utility vehicle the gardeners use around the property. “I thought he might be afraid because I don’t know of any cats that would ride in a Gator.”

So, she hugged him close, and off they went and — he loved it. In later years, he happily rode along to the far reaches of the estate (beat walking, I guess).

Sociable and easygoing, Rocket was a big hit with visitors. He’d rub against their legs and pose for pictures. He didn’t much like huge groups of handsy children, but even then, he would stay around for a minute or two before making himself scarce, Edwards said.

She recalled a number of people came to Age-croft after reading the April column for the express purpose of meeting the famous cat, including a 90-year-old woman who announced, “I’ve come to see Rocket.”

“Anyone who knew about him would say, ‘Where’s Rocket?’” Edwards said of visitors. “If we introduced them, he would hang out with them.”

On the day before Rocket drew his last breath, Edwards spent the day with him, just walking around the gardens. They encountered a young girl and her godparents, and Edwards introduced them. Despite all he was going through, Rocket let them hold him and love on him. They took a picture of him and pronounced themselves “new Rocket fans,” Edwards said.

The place is not the same without Rocket, of course, though he’s still around. He was buried in a clearing near a woodland walk on the estate. In the days after Rocket’s death, those who work at Agecroft have made sure to adorn his grave with fresh flowers. In time, daffodils and other plants will bloom nearby. Plans are in the works for a plaque and a bench for his friends to visit.

I asked Edwards if she was a cat person before Rocket, and she laughed.

“I’m really a dog person,” she said, though Rocket helped expand her heart for cats (as did a couple of kittens she was given and bottle-fed at home and is now raising).

“Rocket showed me true devotion, love, acceptance and contentment, as they say often, ‘He lived beautifully in the moment!’” Edwards exclaimed.

She told me about a copy of a poem she keeps on her refrigerator: “The Peace of Wild Things,” by Wendell Berry. There’s a line in it — “I come into the peace of wild things who do not tax their lives with forethought of grief” — that makes her think of Rocket.

“He lived a life of complete forgiveness of any slights he had to endure in his daily life,” she said. “He never showed he focused on the negative, only the positive in all that is around us. Rocket really made the best of each moment he was given.”

If only we could learn to be more like him.