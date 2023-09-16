The Jewish community in Richmond is celebrating new beginnings with the observance of Rosh Hashanah - the Jewish New Year - this weekend.

“It is the beginning of the most important days of our year where we work and come together, but we also do a bunch of self-reflection on the year that has gone past,” said Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond. “We ask for forgiveness from those that we may have harmed, we celebrate the good and we promise to work to be better in the year ahead.”

Rosh Hashanah, meaning “head of the year,” runs from Friday sunset to Sunday night. The Jewish High Holiday marks the beginning of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar.

It also marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection that ends with Yom Kippur, which is the “Day of Atonement” that is considered the holiest day of the Jewish year.

“It’s giving us the opportunity to renew our lives,” said Rabbi Sherry Grinsteiner of Congregation Or Atid in Henrico. “During this time, we have the opportunity to reexamine and rethink our actions of the past and recommit to living a better life according to what is right in the eyes of God.”

Holiday traditions include the sounding of the ram’s horn called a shofar, lighting candles each evening and eating challah and apples dipped in honey.

Since the Jewish community became established in Richmond more than 250 years ago, members of the faith have found acceptance, as the city offers support with ventures such as declaring May as Jewish American Heritage Month.

“Richmond is now a standing community for the Jewish community,” Staffenberg said. “Our schools and our interfaith neighbors have been outstanding partners for decades and continue to do so in working together.”

“There are always those in our world who look to do harm or use this as an opportunity to bring anybody down, but our community has invested heavily in security and operations and training to make sure that all of our synagogues and all of our agencies are extremely welcoming and safe for all worshippers.” he added.

During Rosh Hashanah, Richmond-area synagogues and Jewish organizations have extended open arms to all who wish to celebrate having a fresh start.

“Our synagogues throughout the community are all extremely welcoming,” Staffenberg said.

