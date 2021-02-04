Roughly 1.2 million essential workers in Va. don't have paid sick leave in a public health crisis. That could soon change

In a January House Labor Committee, the addition wasn't enough for Virginia Retail Federation representatives, who said the mandate would still be a "financial burden" on state retailers.

"We narrow this bill every year, and every year we hear the same. That this bill's posture is to harm businesses, which I disagree. I strongly disagree," Guzmán said in response. "Because the reality is these businesses are succeeding because these workers are putting their lives on the line. We wouldn't be successful in the poultry industry, we wouldn't be successful in the retail industry, if these individuals would not have the health to work."

Nationally, retailers are predominantly white. Retail workers, however, are more likely to live in poverty and be on Medicaid. More than a third are Black or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.