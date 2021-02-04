Roughly 1.2 million essential workers in Va. don't have paid sick leave in a public health crisis. That could soon change

Eleven months into a public health crisis that placed essential workers at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19, about 1.2 million of them in Virginia wouldn't be able to quarantine without sacrificing wages.
That could soon change.
On Thursday, the Virginia House of Delegates pushed through - albeit narrowly with a 54-46 vote - legislation that would require employers to provide at least five days of paid sick leave to those on the front lines who work at least 20 hours per week.
Headed by Del. Elizabeth Guzmán, D-Prince William, the bill would allow the allotted days to be used for mental health reasons, injuries, medical treatment or caring for a sick family member and prohibits employers from retaliating against workers in regards to leave.
Some businesses across the state have been staunch opponents to Guzmán's efforts, with the National Federation of Independent Businesses saying the mandates would "create havoc for many already struggling small businesses."
"If more do close permanently it would be devastating for not only the business owner and all their employees but the health of Virginia’s state economy," said Nicole Riley, NFIB's state director, in a media release.
HB 2137, Guzmán's bill, includes a hardship waiver for employers that shows implementing paid sick leave would financially threaten their business and jeopardize their ability to "sustain operations." The legislation also exempts owners with less than 25 employees.
In a January House Labor Committee, the addition wasn't enough for Virginia Retail Federation representatives, who said the mandate would still be a "financial burden" on state retailers.
"We narrow this bill every year, and every year we hear the same. That this bill's posture is to harm businesses, which I disagree. I strongly disagree," Guzmán said in response. "Because the reality is these businesses are succeeding because these workers are putting their lives on the line. We wouldn't be successful in the poultry industry, we wouldn't be successful in the retail industry, if these individuals would not have the health to work."
Nationally, retailers are predominantly white. Retail workers, however, are more likely to live in poverty and be on Medicaid. More than a third are Black or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
All are factors that have linked Black and Latino communities to being four times more likely to be hospitalized and three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white patients. And while the availability of a vaccine presents a hopeful protection against the virus, existing vaccination data outlining race and ethnicity in Virginia shows the most impacted by the virus are underrepresented. That's even when accounting for the demographics of people eligible for a shot. Nearly 77% of reported vaccine recipients are white, as of Thursday.
While prioritization guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health lists essential workers in phase two and three, those first in line are largely white occupations. Farmworkers, cleaning staff and public transit workers - fields without paid sick leave where roughly 40% are Black or Latino - are in categories that could take months to reach with such limited vaccine supply.
Even though home health workers are in phase one under health care personnel, along with hospital cleaning staff, health officials have said that anecdotally, the vaccination rates fall to 20% to 30% among lower-wage positions like these.
There's no workforce breakdown available for vaccinations.
In the meantime, the legislation would widen the definition of "essential workers" to domestic workers, child care providers and home health workers - occupations that have historically been a mostly Black, Latino and immigrant workforce - to help mitigate the impact.
The home care field alone is an industry that evolved from the enslavement of African American women forced to breastfeed and care for enslavers' children. Centuries later, nine in 10 people in the industry are women and 62% are Black and Hispanic people, according to the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute.
Most make less than $9 an hour and do not have health insurance.
In August, Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine distributor, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that a lack of paid sick leave for low-wage earners spiraled the impact because it forced people to go to work when sick. In January, the health official emphasized the push once again, noting that the policy would result in "drastic reductions in the exposure and the potential for spread."
With a significant segment of workers unable to stay home and having jobs that involve high levels of contact with other people, health officials say it has made the virus harder to contain.
Del. Nancy Guy, D-Virginia Beach, voted against the measure. She was the sole Democrat to do so. The GOP delegates Guy joined cited the increased cost of labor as a major reason behind the dissent.
Virginia's Department of Medical Assistance Services estimated a $5.8 million price tag to provide paid sick leave to home care attendants. The financial impact to maintaining and updating systems to withstand the change is estimated to cost roughly $1 million in the first year and $630,000 every year.
While the House passage removed one barrier for workers with unequal access to remote working, the bill faces a contentious battle in the more conservative Senate, which has killed similar bills twice in just the past year. Both votes were by a wide bipartisan margin.
