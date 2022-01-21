Rowing team including former Hanover resident completes 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic

She added that the three crew members -- Jonathan Harrison and Kramer Lewis were the other two – “look great and are now eating a second hamburger.”

Mackey, a 2012 graduate of Atlee and a 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, is a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he is working on a doctorate in computer science. He is also an athlete, having wrestled in high school and competed in a number of triathlons. He rowed at UVA. He met his teammates after moving to the West Coast.

They rowed 24 hours a day in staggered, two-hour shifts. For 18 hours a day, two of them rowed at the same time; for the other six hours, each handled solo rows, so the other two could get somewhat sustained sleep. They stopped only to swim with dolphins and whales – while safely tethered to the boat – and to scrape barnacles from the underside of the boat.

The crew received a warm welcome from supporters when they reached Antigua on Friday. Before taking his first tentative steps on solid ground in almost six weeks, Mackey dropped and did seven pushups to cheers. Later during a brief ceremony when asked by race organizers what was next for him, Mackey replied, emphatically: “Showers! Food! Sleep!”