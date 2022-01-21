Rowing team including former Hanover resident completes 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic

The Pacific Boys, a three-person crew including former Hanover County resident and Atlee High graduate Isaac Mackey, successfully completed their 3,100-mile rowing trip across the Atlantic on Friday when they rowed into sunny English Harbour on the island of Antigua.
The team arrived at the finish line of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge, bearded and all smiles, shortly after noon EST, 40 days after they set off from the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa. They finished 12th among three dozen boats that started the race.
In an interview from sea via his satellite phone on Jan. 12, Mackey, 27, had said one of the things he was going to do when he arrived in Antigua was to hug his mother and apologize for making her worry.
And?
“He did! Hugged and said, ‘Sorry, Mom,’” Carol Mackey wrote in a text Friday afternoon. She and husband, Clyde, made the trip to Antigua to greet their son.
She added that the three crew members -- Jonathan Harrison and Kramer Lewis were the other two – “look great and are now eating a second hamburger.”
Mackey, a 2012 graduate of Atlee and a 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, is a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he is working on a doctorate in computer science. He is also an athlete, having wrestled in high school and competed in a number of triathlons. He rowed at UVA. He met his teammates after moving to the West Coast.
They rowed 24 hours a day in staggered, two-hour shifts. For 18 hours a day, two of them rowed at the same time; for the other six hours, each handled solo rows, so the other two could get somewhat sustained sleep. They stopped only to swim with dolphins and whales – while safely tethered to the boat – and to scrape barnacles from the underside of the boat.
The crew received a warm welcome from supporters when they reached Antigua on Friday. Before taking his first tentative steps on solid ground in almost six weeks, Mackey dropped and did seven pushups to cheers. Later during a brief ceremony when asked by race organizers what was next for him, Mackey replied, emphatically: “Showers! Food! Sleep!”
(804) 649-6639