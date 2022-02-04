RPD chief on Thursday said new 'violence interruptors' would make $65,000. Friday, the department said the pay is much lower.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith on Thursday announced that three new "violence interrupters" would be hired with salaries starting at $65,000 as part of the city's effort to combat gun violence.

On Friday, the police department said the people hired for those job could make less than half that amount depending on experience.

"The salary level of community violence interrupters was misstated as a result of being misclassified internally," Richmond police said in a press release.

The salary range for the new positions is $31,200 to $46,000, compared with $43,000 for a basic recruit and $44,000 to $74,244 for a level one officer.