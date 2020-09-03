RPS completes new school buildings, hands off keys to principals

Jonathan Rodriguez came face to face on Thursday with Cardinal elementary, a brand new school he'd be walking into for the first time when classes launch next week, were it not for the pandemic.

He liked what he saw.

"I am very excited about my new school. It's big, new, and beautiful," Rodriguez told School Board members and others gathered to celebrate the school's completion.

The school, formerly named E.S.H. Greene, is one of three rebuilt by Richmond Public Schools and slated to open this year that were funded by a 2018 meals tax increase the City Council approved to address school facilities challenges.

The work, completed last month, came $4 million under budget at $146 million, a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney said.

The remaining money will go toward professional renderings for a new George Wythe High School, the spokesman said.

“This is something we all should be proud of,” Stoney said while standing in front of Cardinal. “This is our collective energy at work. It shows not only our community, but our children, the things we can do when we put our minds to it.”