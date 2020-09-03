RPS completes new school buildings, hands off keys to principals

Jonathan Rodriguez came face to face on Thursday with Cardinal elementary, a brand new school he'd be walking into for the first time when classes launch next week, were it not for the pandemic.
He liked what he saw.
"I am very excited about my new school. It's big, new, and beautiful," Rodriguez told School Board members and others gathered to celebrate the school's completion.
The school, formerly named E.S.H. Greene, is one of three rebuilt by Richmond Public Schools and slated to open this year that were funded by a 2018 meals tax increase the City Council approved to address school facilities challenges.
The work, completed last month, came $4 million under budget at $146 million, a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney said.
The remaining money will go toward professional renderings for a new George Wythe High School, the spokesman said.
“This is something we all should be proud of,” Stoney said while standing in front of Cardinal. “This is our collective energy at work. It shows not only our community, but our children, the things we can do when we put our minds to it.”
In 2018, the meals tax increase was a point of contention for City Council, but ultimately received a 7-2 approval. The only former city School Board members on the Council, Kim Gray of the 2nd District and Kristin Larson of the 4th District, cast the dissenting votes, citing a rushed process. Gray at the time called it "taxation without preparation."
The approved tax increase was 1.5%, which means customers eating at restaurants now pay 7.5% for every dollar spent instead of 6%.
Councilman Mike Jones, 9th District, who supported the increase, said he was proud to have two new schools built in the South Side.
“I just think it’s epic,” he said in an interview. “For the type of attention and advocacy to come to a district like ours, it’s just epic. It’s gonna make my next four years difficult from an education standpoint, because how do you top this?”
Grassroots advocacy for the new building was especially meaningful for Jones, who said he was aware of xenophobic comments about the effort to provide better for Cardinal's students, who are predominantly Latino.
“They’re just as deserving. They are us, we are them. We can’t see them as other.”
Before the new schools were built, Jones said the buildings at both schools were dilapidated and hard to cool.
There wasn’t much room in the E.S.H. Greene cafeteria, so lunch staff would have to move the food from the kitchen to the trailers where students had classes. Linda Owen, the School Board chair who represents the 9th district, said that RPS inherited the schools when the government in Richmond annexed some of Chesterfield County.
“If you’re in dilapidated buildings it's like no one cares about you,” he said. “And if you’re trying to stay cool or trying to stay warm, how can I learn?”
In the 7th district in Church Hill, Henry L. Marsh Elementary, formerly George Mason, is among the new school buildings. Cheryl Burke, who represents the district on the School Board, said she is elated to have a new school in the 7th district.
"With new schools come new attitudes, and we're ready for that," Burke said. "In the 7th district, we've not had a new school since the 1960s. This has been a vision talked about for over 30 years in Richmond City."
