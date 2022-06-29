RPS could have benefited from using a different bus garage, 2014 audit shows

A 2014 audit recommended Richmond Public Schools’ School Board should have stopped using the repairs and maintenance facility at 1903 Chamberlayne Ave., which caught fire early Wednesday.

The school district was leasing the building and a connected warehouse with multiple bays that were being used for maintenance, said Richmond Fire Department spokesperson Amy Vu. At least four school buses, two other vehicles and a bus outside of the structure were damaged beyond repair after the two-alarm fire.

Crews arrived at the property at around 6:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames. About an hour later, crews marked the incident as under control. A person believed to be a school district employee was able to get out of the building safely. No injuries were reported.

Numerous reports of explosions were heard in the area, but Vu said there were no signs of explosions on the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the large fire, according to Vu.

“At this time, we cannot say whether foul play was suspected or not,” she said Wednesday morning.

The 2014 audit determined RPS had spent more than $1.3 million over 17 years in lease payments. During the 2013 financial year, RPS had incurred about $104,000 in lease costs for the property. In 2014, the property, including the building and the land, had an assessed value of $820,000, according to the report.

RPS had paid more than one-and-a-half times the 2014 assessed value for the property, according to the audit. The lease was also a triple net agreement, requiring RPS to pay taxes, insurance, repairs and maintenance.

If RPS had bought the property, it could have saved $11,000 in taxes during the 2012 financial year.

“RPS could have benefited by owning, rather than leasing, the fleet facility,” according to the audit.

In 2004, RPS bought another property at 3501 Belt Blvd. for $1.1 million that was meant to be remodeled as the new repair and maintenance facility. The audit recommended the School Board stop using the property at Chamberlayne and instead develop the Belt Boulevard property “for long-term facility cost savings.”

“RPS did not carry out renovations and continued to incur costs on leasing the Chamberlayne property for the past eight years,” the audit reads. “This decision does not appear to be financially prudent.”