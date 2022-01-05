RPS expecting 160 teacher vacancies, numerous bus driver vacancies because of Omicron

Richmond Public Schools expects 160 teacher vacancies across the school district and plans to tap staff in its academic office to fill vacancies as school resumes on Thursday.

RPS, along with other neighboring districts, has been closed due to hazardous weather conditions caused by snowfall this week. The district had been preparing for a cautious return to school after the Christmas break because of a surge of COVID-19 cases. However, hazardous road conditions and the threat of freezing rain postponed those plans for most of the Richmond area.

Now, after passing out thousands of COVID rapid tests on Sunday, RPS is expecting teachers to be out sick, as well as a shortage of bus drivers. Delays are possible in transporting kids to and from school.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras acknowledged that with a surge of COVID cases, mostly caused by the highly contagious omicron variant, families have asked RPS to go virtual for the next few weeks. Kamras has made clear that he supports schools remaining open as much as possible.