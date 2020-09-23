RPS graduate Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark assumes command at U.S. Air Force Academy

Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, a graduate of Richmond’s Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe High School, on Wednesday became superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Among his first actions in his new position was recognizing support he received over the years from family, friends and others. Clark, 56 and an Air Force Academy graduate, recalled a saying favored by his football coach at Air Force, Fisher DeBerry:
“If you see a turtle sitting on a fence post, you know he didn’t get there by himself.”
Added Clark: “I’m living proof of that universal truth.”
Clark was the first Black man to become Air Force superintendent and succeeded Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, who retired after three years in the job. Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams became the first Black superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 2018.
“It is my goal to prepare every cadet to make their dreams come true, just as my dream is coming true today,” said Clark, who moved from California to Richmond as a fourth-grader.
Clark supervises the Air Force Academy’s undergraduate academic program, military and athletic training, and character development. Graduates of the school begin their military careers as second lieutenants in the Air Force.
Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chief of staff of the Air Force, on Wednesday called Clark "a demonstrated leader ... I'm confident he's going to be a tremendous superintendent."
Addressing the school’s cadets, Clark said: “You are my purpose for being here … I’m proud of you. I’m here for you. And I promise that I will leave it on the field for you. Let’s do this.”
Clark's previous post was deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, based at the Pentagon in Arlington.
Clark was an All-Metro offensive lineman at JHW, and also stood out in track and field. He committed to William & Mary, where he intended to play football, before taking an interest in the Air Force Academy late during his senior year in high school. He became a starter on the Falcons' defensive line.
Clark said he is “honored and privileged by the opportunity to give something back to the school that has given me so much. … Everything I am today is a result of the things I learned and the development I received from the United States Air Force Academy.”
Clark’s Air Force career includes tours in Iraq, Egypt and Germany. He has logged 400 combat hours among his 4,200 flight hours, piloting bombers, refueling aircraft and jets. From 2010 to 2012, Clark served as commandant of cadets at the Air Force Academy.
Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe, Armstrong-Kennedy and Marshall-Walker existed as consolidated high schools from 1979 to 1986, after it was determined that declining enrollments and maintenance costs made them better options combined than independent high schools in Richmond.
