RPS graduate Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark assumes command at U.S. Air Force Academy

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chief of staff of the Air Force, on Wednesday called Clark "a demonstrated leader ... I'm confident he's going to be a tremendous superintendent."

Addressing the school’s cadets, Clark said: “You are my purpose for being here … I’m proud of you. I’m here for you. And I promise that I will leave it on the field for you. Let’s do this.”

Clark's previous post was deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration, based at the Pentagon in Arlington.

Clark was an All-Metro offensive lineman at JHW, and also stood out in track and field. He committed to William & Mary, where he intended to play football, before taking an interest in the Air Force Academy late during his senior year in high school. He became a starter on the Falcons' defensive line.

Clark said he is “honored and privileged by the opportunity to give something back to the school that has given me so much. … Everything I am today is a result of the things I learned and the development I received from the United States Air Force Academy.”