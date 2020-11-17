RPS' graduation rate remains the lowest in the state, with Latino students falling the furthest behind

Although Richmond Public Schools’ on-time graduation rate ticked up a percentage point to 71.6% last school year, the system held the lowest rate in the state for the third year in a row, and had the highest dropout rate.
Armstrong High and the Richmond Alternative School saw double-digit gains, but South Side high schools saw double-digit losses last year. Only one in three Latino students graduated on time, according to data requested by Richmond School Board member Felicia Cosby.
The dropout rate among Richmond Public Schools’ Latino students shot up to 65%, a 7% increase over the prior year. The school system has developed three programs to tackle the specific challenges Hispanic and Latino learners face, officials told the School Board.
“In years past, what we’ve basically done is basically drop them into school and said go ahead and be successful, even though many of them do not speak any English and many of them did not even have much of an education in their home country,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said in an interview. “Oftentimes what ends up happening is they drop out and that’s understandable given the situation that we put them in.”
Kamras said he is hopeful the Newcomer Academy, Con Ganas (which translates to “with determination”) and the Secondary Success Center will help keep students engaged.
“It bothers me greatly in regards to our Hispanic population,” 7th District board member Cheryl Burke said during the meeting. “In two or three years, we’re going to have to think of something outside of the box. We may need to think at some point and have a heart-to-heart gathering, brainstorming session, bring together the community, specifically our Hispanic community, and find out what we’re missing.”
The on-time graduation rate for Black students rose 3% over the prior year, according to numbers presented Monday. Armstrong High School saw an 11% increase in its graduation rate. Richmond Alternative School’s rose 18%, to about 44%, and saw its dropout rate plummet nearly 20%, to 26%.
School Board member Pat Sapini, whose 5th District includes George Wythe High School, where only one in two students graduated on time last year, said people must demand more from their school leaders.
“There is more that [the administration] could have done,” he said. “They could have reached out to Hispanic churches. ... I don’t think that they reached out to them for that support.”
Kamras said early numbers for this year show improvement.
The early dropout rate for the Class of 2021 is just 11%, down nearly 12% from the 2019-20 school year. While the district is a little more than two months into the year, Kamras said students who drop out usually do so early.
“If a student’s going to drop out, they tend to do so before this point of their senior year, so I do think we’re having some success and turning that around,” Kamras said. “Do the same thing and expect different results is the definition of insanity. Well, that’s why we’ve started to do things very, very differently, and we have a lot more work to do. But I do think it’s beginning to have an impact, and I think we’ll see that in this coming year’s graduation.”
RPS sunk to the bottom of the state’s 132 school divisions after an audit by the Virginia Department of Education found the school system was overusing “applied studies” diplomas for IEPs, misusing locally awarded verified credits, and offering non-board approved courses. This was data from the year already in progress as Kamras prepared to take his seat as superintendent.
The changes caused the graduation rate to drop from 75% in 2017-18 to 70% in 2018-19, well below the state average of 92%.
The next lowest-performing school system for on-time graduation last school year was Accomack County, according to state data, where about 77% of students finished within four years.
