RPS' graduation rate remains the lowest in the state, with Latino students falling the furthest behind

“It bothers me greatly in regards to our Hispanic population,” 7th District board member Cheryl Burke said during the meeting. “In two or three years, we’re going to have to think of something outside of the box. We may need to think at some point and have a heart-to-heart gathering, brainstorming session, bring together the community, specifically our Hispanic community, and find out what we’re missing.”

The on-time graduation rate for Black students rose 3% over the prior year, according to numbers presented Monday. Armstrong High School saw an 11% increase in its graduation rate. Richmond Alternative School’s rose 18%, to about 44%, and saw its dropout rate plummet nearly 20%, to 26%.

School Board member Pat Sapini, whose 5th District includes George Wythe High School, where only one in two students graduated on time last year, said people must demand more from their school leaders.

“There is more that [the administration] could have done,” he said. “They could have reached out to Hispanic churches. ... I don’t think that they reached out to them for that support.”

Kamras said early numbers for this year show improvement.