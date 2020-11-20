RPS partners with University of Richmond for "No Loan" program

Richmond Public Schools students who attend the University of Richmond can graduate with no loans thanks to a new program launched through a partnership between the two institutions.
The University on Wednesday announced the “No Loan” program, which would provide RPS students hoping to attend UR with grants instead of loans, the burden of which tends to disproportionately impact the population that makes up a majority of RPS -- Black students.
“We know that the thought of taking out loans may create anxiety for families, particularly among first generation students,” President Ronald Crutcher said in a statement. He was not available for an interview.
The No Loan program has been years in the making since at least 2016, said Stephanie Dupaul, vice president for enrollment at the university. UR’s five-year strategic plan seeks to make education at the institution more accessible by limiting or eliminating the need for students to take out loans to complete their education.
UR historically has been among the most expensive higher education institutions in the state, right behind Washington and Lee University, costing around $69,000 a year.
“Making sure we were more accessible to students from Richmond was really, really important to our community,” Dupaul said in an interview. “[UR] is a school that works toward access, and affordability by making sure we meet the demonstrated financial need of all of our students.”
UR also offers free tuition and room and board to residents of Virginia whose annual parental income is $60,000 or less through its “Richmond’s Promise to Virginia” program. The program ensures that those students will graduate without student loans.
According to Dupaul, the University spends more than $1 million on grants to meet the financial needs of students. UR will fund the entire thing with its own funds that the university worked to reallocate. The program is not capped to a limited number of admitted students, and they are offering the program to students who graduated from RPS and already are enrolled at UR.
“I want to express my deep appreciation to President Crutcher and the entire U of R team for taking this bold step,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said in a statement. “The word ‘equity’ gets thrown around a lot in education, but real equity requires real dollars. And that's exactly what U of R just put on the table.”
The "No Loan" program comes as the issue of student debt has been thrust into the national spotlight. President-Elect Joe Biden is being pushed by Democrats in the U.S. Senate to cancel up to $50,000 of outstanding student loan debt, a charge led by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.
During his campaign, Biden floated an idea of cancelling all student debt for people who attended public universities, historically Black colleges, and Minority Serving Institutions.
Students who want to attend the University of Richmond in Fall 2021 are encouraged to apply by January 1. Due to COVID-19, the university has waived some of its admission requirements.
