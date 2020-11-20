RPS partners with University of Richmond for "No Loan" program

Richmond Public Schools students who attend the University of Richmond can graduate with no loans thanks to a new program launched through a partnership between the two institutions.

The University on Wednesday announced the “No Loan” program, which would provide RPS students hoping to attend UR with grants instead of loans, the burden of which tends to disproportionately impact the population that makes up a majority of RPS -- Black students.

“We know that the thought of taking out loans may create anxiety for families, particularly among first generation students,” President Ronald Crutcher said in a statement. He was not available for an interview.

The No Loan program has been years in the making since at least 2016, said Stephanie Dupaul, vice president for enrollment at the university. UR’s five-year strategic plan seeks to make education at the institution more accessible by limiting or eliminating the need for students to take out loans to complete their education.

UR historically has been among the most expensive higher education institutions in the state, right behind Washington and Lee University, costing around $69,000 a year.