RPS reports more than 16,000 absences from school in the first 8 days in preliminary data

Patrick Sapini, 5th District Board Member, said that based on the number, he speculates that students may be having issues logging into their virtual classrooms since RPS is virtual for at least the first semester.

“It’d be good to have a check-in with each family,” Sapini said in an interview. “It could be an issue of simply getting online.”

Felicia Cosby, 6th District, said she wants to see the whole picture that may not be shown in the data provided by the school district.

“COVID has exposed inequities that some of us have known have been there for a long time,” Cosby said. “If I just look at this as it is, it does raise significant concern about how many of our students are actually connecting. And it raises concerns about why they aren’t able to connect, and what can we do as a district to make sure they are connected. This is ground zero for all of us, and there are no best practices out there.”

Richmond Public Schools has said that every student should have a device, whether a school issued Chromebook or a tablet. RPS was among many districts across the country affected by a global laptop shortage, which delayed an order of 10,000 Chromebooks the district had ordered. Superintendent Jason Kamras said he expected that order to be in Richmond by the end of September.

Staff writer John Ramsey contributed to this report.

