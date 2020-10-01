RPS reports more than 16,000 absences from school in the first 8 days in preliminary data

Richmond Public Schools recorded more than 16,000 student absences in the first eight days of school this year, according to preliminary data.
During those eight days, attendance hovered at about 91%, two points lower than measured by the district in a study over 70 days in 2017. The school district provided enrollment and attendance figures in response to a Freedom of Information request. In recent years, chronic absences in Richmond have been nearly twice the state average.
The records provided by the district showed more than 19,000 absences. But Harry Hughes, the Chief Schools Officer, said that figure includes approximately 450 students who haven’t shown up since the first day of school. Those students would account for about 3,600 combined absences that would be removed from the official count. In many cases, those students moved to a new school district. Hughes also said it’s safe to assume that some absences may be because students may not have picked up an RPS issued device for online classes.
RPS often does community walks and house calls to find no-show students.
“We look for all of our no-show students,” Hughes said. “A no-show triggers active division response from our social workers, our family liaisons, and our school system behavior specialists who actually go to the young person’s house to find out what was the situation.”
The estimated 16,200 absences also include days missed by students who showed up for school after the first day. The school system’s official count will also remove at least several hundred more of those absences, Hughes said. The school division doesn’t count a child as technically absent for the first two days of school if the child shows up on the third day, and that missed time is reflected in the figures provided to The Times-Dispatch.
The official count, Hughes said, should be ready by Monday, when the School Board’s next meeting is scheduled.
“I’m concerned any time a student missed a day of school,” Hughes said. “Chronic absenteeism in Richmond is a persistent problem, so I’ve always been concerned about that.”
On July 14, Richmond Public Schools voted to remain virtual to stop the spread of COVID-19.
On the first day of school, according to an RPS spokesperson, there was a total of 4,084 absences . The following day, that number dropped to 2,685 absences.
School Board members have repeatedly expressed concern regarding attendance in School Board meetings. According to data presented to the School Board at a previous meeting, attendance hasn’t been much different this year than last year in the first 8 days.
Jonathan Young, who represents the 4th District, said he would like the district to provide login data from the beginning of the school year since the district is virtual.
Hughes said in an interview that, anecdotally, he’s heard participation in virtual school tends to better in the mornings than during the afternoon. He said he doesn’t yet have official statistics on the matter.
Chronic absenteeism is something the district has historically struggled with in the past few years. In February, absences in the district were up following layoffs of more than half of the attendance officers in RPS.
A study during the first 70 days of school in 2017 revealed roughly 1,475 absences per day across the system, which at the time, served about 21,000 kids in 44 schools. This year, more than 2,000 students missed school on average during the first eight days. Enrollment this year is 21,417 for the first eight days of school.
Young said he’s concerned about missed instruction time and wants the district to consider year-round school.
“This conversation has got to be in part and parcel what we do for the school year,” he said. “Do we shrink the days? Do we elongate the calendar, are we in school in the summer?”
Patrick Sapini, 5th District Board Member, said that based on the number, he speculates that students may be having issues logging into their virtual classrooms since RPS is virtual for at least the first semester.
“It’d be good to have a check-in with each family,” Sapini said in an interview. “It could be an issue of simply getting online.”
Felicia Cosby, 6th District, said she wants to see the whole picture that may not be shown in the data provided by the school district.
“COVID has exposed inequities that some of us have known have been there for a long time,” Cosby said. “If I just look at this as it is, it does raise significant concern about how many of our students are actually connecting. And it raises concerns about why they aren’t able to connect, and what can we do as a district to make sure they are connected. This is ground zero for all of us, and there are no best practices out there.”
Richmond Public Schools has said that every student should have a device, whether a school issued Chromebook or a tablet. RPS was among many districts across the country affected by a global laptop shortage, which delayed an order of 10,000 Chromebooks the district had ordered. Superintendent Jason Kamras said he expected that order to be in Richmond by the end of September.
