RPS to consider revamp to school nutrition program after multiple mishaps

After parents complained that school lunches were often unidentifiable and nearly inedible, Richmond Public Schools plans to "re-evaluate its entire School Nutrition Program." The move is part of a corrective action plan the district was required to submit to the state education department because it said the contract for the food didn't comply with federal regulations.
Part of that re-evaluation, according to the Richmond School Health Advisory Board, should be considering taking lessons from a pilot program with Brigaid, a company the district partnered with in 2019 to bring more fresh food to the district. The advisory board also wants RPS to consider hiring felons to fill positions on a case by case basis, along with exit interviews for employees who recently left the food sector of RPS.
The recommendations from the health advisory board come after the district fielded criticism from parents and the Virginia Department of Education about a $12.9 million contract with Preferred Meals, a food vendor the district has worked with since at least 2012. The complaints started in September, shortly after the first day of school, where parents were infuriated by lackluster quality meals from Preferred meals, citing a low calorie count that wouldn't fill their children's stomachs, and may have violated the U.S. Department of Agriculture's calorie count rules.
Mariah White, the second district School Board member, said she would like to see more competition for a new request for proposals for the food contract, given that Preferred Meals, which the district has worked with since 2012, was the only eligible contender for the contract. White has put herself on the front lines of the food fight, accusing Superintendent Jason Kamras of attempting to cover up the systemic issues with food being served in the school buildings.
"We are absolutely intending to have broad competition to have the best quality for the best price," Kamras said to White during Monday night's School Board meeting.
In a prior interview, Kamras said Preferred Meals was the only eligible contract among the three bids- one contractor disqualified itself by reaching out to the district during procurement, and another simply "didn't meet the scope of the RFP."
On Sept. 7, the VDOE told RPS that its contract with Preferred Meals was out of federal compliance for using "technical approach to services" instead of price as the delineating factor to hand out the vended contract for food, though RPS says Preferred Meals was the only eligible choice it had. That puts RPS at risk of losing a reimbursement from the federal government for their school lunch program, which could cost the district thousands of dollars. Kamras said he anticipates the corrective action plan will be approved.
Some have wondered if the issues with school lunches were a result of drama in the school district's procurement department, stemming from conversations around rebuilding George Wythe High School. Since the Richmond School Board decided to take over school construction earlier this year, Kamras warned that if the procurement department was tasked with drafting an RFP for the design of George Wythe, something regarding reopening would be dropped. Emily Kavanaugh, a parent in RPS, said she wondered if this is what was put by the wayside.
“Were these contracts late because of the RFPs that he was required to create for George with this summer?” Kavanaugh questioned in an interview. “I know that he stated very clearly at a school board meeting, the summer when the school board tasked him with those George Wythe RFPs that something was going to drop. Is this what dropped?”
But the problems with the contract, VDOE stated, predate this year, when parents began complaining about the quality of food. The letter claims an original contract with Preferred Meals in 2018 was out of compliance, and the district was required to submit a different corrective action plan by September 2020. Members of the Richmond School Board were incensed at the details of the letter, especially after having fielded complaints from parents about the lackluster quality of the food.
In the letter, the VDOE claims they alerted the Superintendent of the inadequate contract on Sept. 7, the day before the first day of school. The letter also came packaged with the details of a late Sept. audit of school building lunch operations from a visit at J.L. Francis Elementary, Westover Hills Elementary, and Huguenot High School.
At J.L. Francis, state nutrition officials observed “food left sitting out to thaw and then put into the refrigerator,” along with “ice and ice packs not used to keep food and milk cold on the kiosks.”
Members of the health advisory board also want their say in the new RFP. A presentation says they want reduced sugar content in breakfast items, inclusion of Virginia grown produce in menu offerings, and vended and partial scratch cooking meal services.
The district had been short hundreds of school lunch workers, which has been happening across the country.
In an email communication obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request, Kamras told the Richmond School Board that he “deprioritized” hiring school lunch workers since the district chose to use kiosks, which serve cold meals to students. Kamras said the district was always planning to transition to hot lunch, which began earlier this month for elementary schools, but they were also worried about students gathering in common spaces to be served lunch. A transition to hot lunches required a number of hires in the nutrition department since hundreds of workers from the year prior chose not to return to the district.
