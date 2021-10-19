RPS to consider revamp to school nutrition program after multiple mishaps

After parents complained that school lunches were often unidentifiable and nearly inedible, Richmond Public Schools plans to "re-evaluate its entire School Nutrition Program." The move is part of a corrective action plan the district was required to submit to the state education department because it said the contract for the food didn't comply with federal regulations.

Part of that re-evaluation, according to the Richmond School Health Advisory Board, should be considering taking lessons from a pilot program with Brigaid, a company the district partnered with in 2019 to bring more fresh food to the district. The advisory board also wants RPS to consider hiring felons to fill positions on a case by case basis, along with exit interviews for employees who recently left the food sector of RPS.

The recommendations from the health advisory board come after the district fielded criticism from parents and the Virginia Department of Education about a $12.9 million contract with Preferred Meals, a food vendor the district has worked with since at least 2012. The complaints started in September, shortly after the first day of school, where parents were infuriated by lackluster quality meals from Preferred meals, citing a low calorie count that wouldn't fill their children's stomachs, and may have violated the U.S. Department of Agriculture's calorie count rules.