RRHA banned 10,000 people from public housing over the years. Here’s what it cost one of them.

Green was one of thousands of people swept up in an RRHA policy enacted in the late 1990s aimed at keeping the city’s public housing communities safer. Under the original policy, anyone on an RRHA property whom management or the Richmond Police Department deemed an “unauthorized person” could be stopped, searched, charged with trespassing and added to a registry, known as the no-trespassing or barred-persons list, for life.

As many as 10,000 people have been put on the list over the years, so many that RRHA admitted in August it was “unmanageable and ineffective” — impossible to enforce in any consistent manner. Accompanying the admission were changes to the long-standing policy that included shorter bans and automatic removal of most names that were on it. But who remains on the list is unclear. The housing authority did not notify those who were removed and police say they will not release it. Critics and some members of the housing authority’s Board of Commissioners say the policy changes do not go far enough, and its enforcement moving forward must be monitored more closely to avoid repeating the same outcomes.