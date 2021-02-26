RRHA Board of Commissioners solicits public input for ongoing CEO search

What does Richmond need in a leader atop public housing?
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners says it wants your input.
The nine-member board is asking for feedback to inform its ongoing search for the agency’s next chief executive officer, which heads the agency responsible for more than 3,700 units of federally subsidized housing in Richmond.
Next week, the board will host four virtual listening sessions to hear from public housing residents, advocates and community members. Two sessions are scheduled for next Tuesday and two for next Thursday, at noon and 6 p.m. on each day.
The board also is conducting a short survey, asking what “skills, knowledge and abilities” the agency’s next leader should possess, and what challenges they will face. Anyone interested can fill out the survey online. Hard copies will be distributed to residents next month and can be submitted at the property management office, according to a news release.
In addition, the board will accept written feedback via email at CEOSearch@rrha.com and voicemail at (804) 780- 3437. Each will be checked daily, the release stated.
The CEO position has been a revolving door in the past six years, with five people holding the post permanently or on an interim basis during the span, including three people in the past 12 months.
The most recent search kicked off last December, about six months after the departure of former CEO Damon E. Duncan. Duncan’s tenure lasted a little over a year.
After Duncan’s departure, his top deputy, Terese Walton, took over the interim CEO post temporarily. The agency’s controller, Stacey Daniels-Fayson, then took the reins, and has held the interim role for the past seven months. Since then, five new members have been seated on the board. Its members have said they are looking for someone who is committed to the city, the agency and its residents for the long term. RRHA’s online listing for the position did not specify a pay range. Duncan made $200,000 annually.
Candidates for the permanent post could apply through late January. On Thursday night, board members held a special meeting to begin reviewing applications. An RRHA spokeswoman said staff was not involved in the process.
Chairwoman Veronica Blount declined to say Friday how many candidates applied in response to an inquiry about the process.
The board has indicated it wants to fill the job in the spring.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson