RRHA Board of Commissioners solicits public input for ongoing CEO search

What does Richmond need in a leader atop public housing?

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners says it wants your input.

The nine-member board is asking for feedback to inform its ongoing search for the agency’s next chief executive officer, which heads the agency responsible for more than 3,700 units of federally subsidized housing in Richmond.

Next week, the board will host four virtual listening sessions to hear from public housing residents, advocates and community members. Two sessions are scheduled for next Tuesday and two for next Thursday, at noon and 6 p.m. on each day.

The board also is conducting a short survey, asking what “skills, knowledge and abilities” the agency’s next leader should possess, and what challenges they will face. Anyone interested can fill out the survey online. Hard copies will be distributed to residents next month and can be submitted at the property management office, according to a news release.

In addition, the board will accept written feedback via email at CEOSearch@rrha.com and voicemail at (804) 780- 3437. Each will be checked daily, the release stated.