RRHA Board reaffirms plans to demolish and redevelop Richmond's public housing communities

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners on Wednesday reaffirmed its goal to overhaul the city’s public housing communities.

In a 6-1-1 vote, the housing authority’s Board of Commissioners endorsed the agency’s annual plan and five-year capital plans. The documents outline RRHA’s formal intent to demolish and redevelop neighborhoods that are home to some of the poorest residents in the region.

“I hope our city officials and our elected officials hold RRHA to what they say they’re going to do,” said Charlene Pitchford, a Gilpin resident and tenant representative on the board, in an interview before the vote. “If they do, I believe we’re going to be fine.”

To move ahead with any plans, the housing authority must receive approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Over the last decade, city leaders have promised to transform the complexes, known for substandard conditions, into mixed-income neighborhoods, with subsidized apartments interspersed with market-rate rentals and homes for sale. Progress toward that goal has been slow.