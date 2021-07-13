RRHA board suspends CEO search; interim leader's contract renewed through next March

Short of a vote of no-confidence, Monday’s decision amounted to a compromise that belied divisions among members about Daniels-Fayson’s performance, as well as the future of the agency that manages roughly 3,800 units of public housing in the city.

Some commissioners believe the board should opt for stability by promoting Daniels-Fayson to the permanent post. Others feel strongly the housing authority must bring in an outsider with vision and experience necessary to execute the kind of large-scale redevelopment the board and city officials have promised residents over the years.

Neil Kessler, the board’s chairman, said he favored promoting Daniels-Fayson and bringing the search to an end. But the board could not agree on that, or four other outside candidates it vetted over the last few months, he said.

“Part of the issue is we as a board aren’t exactly sure of what skill set the permanent CEO ought to have,” Kessler said. “There are some visionaries, there are people who are fiscally strong, there are people who are very strong with resident and political relationships. We just have to decide what it is that we want as far as a skill set is concerned.”