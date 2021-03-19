RRHA: Lack of city funding could further delay timeline for Creighton Court redevelopment

“Even if we receive that amount, it may be a slower start, but at least it’s a start,” Daniels-Fayson said. “We want to be able to continue the momentum at Creighton Court because we want to support our families and we don’t want to disappoint our families in terms of the redevelopment.”

Newbille, who represents the neighborhood and has advocated for the redevelopment throughout her time on the council, did not return requests seeking comment Friday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved RRHA’s request to demolish 192 units along Nine Mile Road, Bunche Place and some on Creighton Road earlier this month. Residents living in those units could begin moving as soon as this summer. Demolition could begin in the fall, officials said.

Infrastructure improvements on the site are slated for next year, then construction of the first of roughly 700 new homes planned for the property, according to the timeline shared at the meetings. But those steps are contingent upon city funding, Daniels-Fayson told members of the RRHA Real Estate Committee last week.

While prioritizing new money for a heritage campus in Shockoe Bottom, Stoney’s CIP budget reduced overall spending on debt-funded projects from about $65.6 million to $63.2 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.