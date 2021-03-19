RRHA: Lack of city funding could further delay timeline for Creighton Court redevelopment

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority told Creighton Court residents it would break ground next year on a long promised redevelopment of the public housing neighborhood.
Unless the Richmond City Council amends Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget proposal, that timeline may have already hit a snag.
The housing authority asked the city for $6.8 million in capital funding for infrastructure improvements at the Creighton site. RRHA officials said the work is a precursor to building new homes, but also crucial to securing coveted low-income housing tax credits that the project’s financing will rely on.
The five-year-capital improvement plan Stoney pitched to council earlier this month directs no money to the effort this year, or in any of the next five years. RRHA’s interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson told members of the housing authority’s Board of Commissions there is no guarantee the city will commit money to the project next year, either.
“I think it’s a larger discussion that needs to be had about the city’s commitment to our redevelopment,” Daniels-Fayson said. “It sounds like 2023 will be a challenge as well in terms of receiving additional funding.”
Daniels-Fayson said she has approached Council President Cynthia Newbille, about submitting a budget amendment for a lesser amount – $1 million or $2 million – so the project can move forward as currently scheduled.
“Even if we receive that amount, it may be a slower start, but at least it’s a start,” Daniels-Fayson said. “We want to be able to continue the momentum at Creighton Court because we want to support our families and we don’t want to disappoint our families in terms of the redevelopment.”
Newbille, who represents the neighborhood and has advocated for the redevelopment throughout her time on the council, did not return requests seeking comment Friday.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved RRHA’s request to demolish 192 units along Nine Mile Road, Bunche Place and some on Creighton Road earlier this month. Residents living in those units could begin moving as soon as this summer. Demolition could begin in the fall, officials said.
Infrastructure improvements on the site are slated for next year, then construction of the first of roughly 700 new homes planned for the property, according to the timeline shared at the meetings. But those steps are contingent upon city funding, Daniels-Fayson told members of the RRHA Real Estate Committee last week.
While prioritizing new money for a heritage campus in Shockoe Bottom, Stoney’s CIP budget reduced overall spending on debt-funded projects from about $65.6 million to $63.2 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan said fulfilling other requests in a budget strained by the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't possible.
“Operating in the middle of a pandemic means our pandemic-era budget has neither the debt capacity nor the general fund revenue sufficient to fund this need while meeting our obligatory expenditures,” Nolan stated.
The Stoney administration is exploring potential uses for money the city is set to receive through the recently passed American Rescue Act, Nolan said. Supporting affordable housing projects will be a top priority with those dollars, he added.
The council meets Monday to begin its deliberations on the budget. A final vote will take place later this spring.
