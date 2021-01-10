RRHA searching for new CEO to oversee public housing agency

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has begun searching for its next chief executive officer.

The position is responsible for overseeing the agency that manages more than 3,700 units of federally subsided housing locally. It has been a revolving door in the last six years, with five people holding the post permanently or on an interim basis during the span, including three different people in the last 12 months.

“It’s been somewhat tumultuous; we certainly have been victims of turnover,” said Robley Jones, one of the longest tenured members of the RRHA Board of Commissioners. “We’ve made progress, and I think we can feel good about some of the things going on right now … but we really need a steady hand with a commitment to stay.”

In its next leader, Jones and others on the board say a long-term commitment to the city is crucial. So, too, is someone who can build trust with the roughly 10,000 residents living in RRHA properties as the agency moves ahead with redevelopment plans.

“The pressures on the CEO, it’s not just the job; it’s politics, it’s public relations, it’s press,” said Neil Kessler, another commissioner on the board. “And it takes a while to earn trust.”