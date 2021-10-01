RRHA signals next public housing redevelopment focus: Mosby Court South

Already with one approval to begin demolishing an East End public housing complex, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants the greenlight to raze another.
RRHA officials told a community meeting this week the housing authority intends to ask the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish and redevelop a 106-unit section of the Mosby Court public housing community. Securing HUD's approval would take at least a year, officials said. That means residents will not have to move immediately, officials said, but the housing authority wanted to notify them at the outset of what they hope is a “collaborative” process over the next several years.
“We know for RRHA, there have been challenges as far as trust issues,” said Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s interim CEO. “With this administration, we want to stress that we are here for you all. We want to encourage that trust between the housing authority and its residents, the city and everyone. I know we’re not all going to sing ‘Kumbaya’ at the end of the day, but we do really have to work together.”
RRHA’s Board of Commissioners has already endorsed the idea of demolishing and redeveloping the six largest complexes the housing authority manages, but the agency’s efforts to date have centered on the ongoing redevelopment of Creighton Court, also in the East End, and jump-starting the planning process for its largest community, Gilpin Court, in North Jackson Ward.
The housing authority’s staff has been in negotiations with an undisclosed developer about Mosby Court for the last several months, according to documents shared with the board’s Real Estate Committee. A representative from The Richman Group, a Connecticut-based developer that specializes in affordable housing development, was present at Wednesday’s community meeting.
An RRHA spokeswoman said the housing authority had not formally executed a contract with the developer, or any other company, for the project. Any such agreement would require board approval.
The 458-unit Mosby Court community, dating to the 1960s, is broken up into three sections. The southern portion fronts Mosby Street, opposite Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, across the Leigh Street viaduct from downtown and abutting a gentrifying portion of Church Hill.
Officials said they are focused on, Mosby South, or Lower Mosby, comprising 106 units of public housing on 12 acres. In 2019, a consultant advised RRHA to redevelop the plot four or five times as densely, with a mix of housing types and homes for a variety of household income levels, according to a report produced by Urban Design Associates.
Officials told residents at the community meeting there is no plan of development for Mosby South yet. Input from existing residents will guide the housing types and amenities during the master planning process, officials said.
Advocates have pushed for one-for-one unit replacement of existing public housing in any redeveloped RRHA neighborhoods, citing backlogged demand for deeply affordable homes in a city with rapidly rising housing costs. When the issue was raised at Wednesday’s meeting, the housing authority’s deputy director for real estate sidestepped the question.
“It’ll be one-for-one though, right?” asked Aquanetta Scott, a member of the Mosby Court Tenant Council.
“So, again, the unit count is something we’ll be discussing with you all as we go through the planning and engagement process for what it will be on site,” said Alicia Garcia, RRHA’s deputy director of real estate.
Garcia said RRHA will work with residents to develop a “bill of rights” memorializing its commitments before any families are moved from the neighborhood.
Council President Cynthia Newbille, who represents the community, said she was encouraged to see RRHA engaging residents about it plans.
Said Newbille, “I just appreciate that’s at the front end and not an afterthought.”
