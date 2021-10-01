RRHA signals next public housing redevelopment focus: Mosby Court South

Already with one approval to begin demolishing an East End public housing complex, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants the greenlight to raze another.

RRHA officials told a community meeting this week the housing authority intends to ask the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish and redevelop a 106-unit section of the Mosby Court public housing community. Securing HUD's approval would take at least a year, officials said. That means residents will not have to move immediately, officials said, but the housing authority wanted to notify them at the outset of what they hope is a “collaborative” process over the next several years.

“We know for RRHA, there have been challenges as far as trust issues,” said Stacey Daniels-Fayson, the housing authority’s interim CEO. “With this administration, we want to stress that we are here for you all. We want to encourage that trust between the housing authority and its residents, the city and everyone. I know we’re not all going to sing ‘Kumbaya’ at the end of the day, but we do really have to work together.”