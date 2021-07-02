RRHA to resume evictions from public housing in August

After nearly two years, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is planning to resume evicting families for nonpayment of rent from the roughly 3,700 public housing units it oversees.

The shift, slated for Aug. 1, will coincide with the scheduled end of a federal moratorium on certain evictions. Residents who have fallen behind are still entitled to enter a payment plan and to apply for rental assistance through a state-run program. Earlier this year, RRHA launched an advertising campaign urging residents to meet with property managers at their respective complexes and make a plan to get caught up.

“We’re still working to have residents come to the management office to ensure they’re paying their repayment agreements and their current rent bills,” said Stacey Daniels-Fayson, RRHA’s interim CEO, in an update to the Board of Commissioners in June.

Many households remain behind on payments, Daniels-Fayson told the board.

As of mid-June, 824 RRHA households had entered repayment plans for delinquent balances that totaled about $1 million, or an average of about $1,200. Of those, 693 had fallen behind on their agreements. Another $1.3 million in current rents were late, Daniels-Fayson said.