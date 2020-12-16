RRHA will seek second federal approval to demolish Creighton Court

“They were very much a part of the planning, and they knew that part of the planning meant that the neighborhoods that they wanted to have would mean demolition of the ones that are currently there, which we would like to improve for the residents,” Blount said Wednesday.

No Creighton residents addressed the board during a public comment period during Wednesday’s meeting, which started at 5:30 p.m. An agenda for the meeting showing the vote would take place was not available on the housing authority’s website until Wednesday morning. The late notice led one tenant advocate, Omari Al-Qadaffi, to admonish RRHA for a lack of transparency.

“It’s really harder for the community to build itself up to be more civically engaged if they aren’t aware that things are going on,” he said.

RRHA aims to begin relocating Creighton families living in the first 192 units marked for demolition as early as next spring, according to a presentation shown to the board Wednesday night.

That timeline is contingent upon HUD approving the housing authority’s initial demolition application. RRHA will give affected residents housing options to choose from before they are relocated, Fountain said.

Work on what will replace the existing complex has already begun.