RRHA will seek second federal approval to demolish Creighton Court

The Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners on Wednesday took another step toward demolishing and redeveloping the Creighton Court public housing community.
In a unanimous vote, the nine-member board authorized the agency to submit a second demolition application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. With the application, RRHA will seek permission to raze 312 units in the neighborhood — the remainder of the 504-unit complex that was not covered by an earlier application the housing authority submitted this year.
The vote is the latest step the agency has taken toward a goal that city and housing authority leaders have pursued since 2013: transforming the decrepit apartments in the East End into a mixed-income neighborhood with new housing stock.
“We’re going to make this happen,” said Marilyn Olds, president of the Creighton Court Resident Council and a former member of the Board of Commissioners. “Residents are waiting for the new change.”
Talk of transforming Creighton began when Dwight C. Jones was mayor. The effort has inched forward in recent years, hampered by RRHA’s failed attempts to secure major federal grants to cover the project’s costs, constant turnover of the agency’s senior leadership, and mistrust stemming from its track record on past revitalization projects and missteps during this one.
When RRHA ceased leasing empty units at Creighton last year, then subsequently sought to evict dozens of families who had fallen behind on rent, advocates drew a link to the redevelopment plans. Then-CEO Damon Duncan said at the time that one had nothing to do with the other.
Late last year, some Creighton residents began moving into a new development built as part of the transformation, called Armstrong Renaissance. Once finished, it will include about 260 homes and apartments for families at a variety of income levels.
RRHA took the next major step in the redevelopment last January, when it sought approval from HUD to demolish 192 units in Creighton along Nine Mile Road. HUD has not yet approved that request, said Angela Fountain, an RRHA spokesperson.
With the application came a new wave of scrutiny and skepticism from some tenant advocates, who have questioned the housing authority’s aims and approach to transforming the neighborhood. Namely, they have charged that residents have not steered the process and will not ultimately benefit from what leaders are pushing for.
Veronica Blount, chair of RRHA’s board, balked at the suggestion that residents have not played a role, or were unaware of the authority’s plans.
“They were very much a part of the planning, and they knew that part of the planning meant that the neighborhoods that they wanted to have would mean demolition of the ones that are currently there, which we would like to improve for the residents,” Blount said Wednesday.
No Creighton residents addressed the board during a public comment period during Wednesday’s meeting, which started at 5:30 p.m. An agenda for the meeting showing the vote would take place was not available on the housing authority’s website until Wednesday morning. The late notice led one tenant advocate, Omari Al-Qadaffi, to admonish RRHA for a lack of transparency.
“It’s really harder for the community to build itself up to be more civically engaged if they aren’t aware that things are going on,” he said.
RRHA aims to begin relocating Creighton families living in the first 192 units marked for demolition as early as next spring, according to a presentation shown to the board Wednesday night.
That timeline is contingent upon HUD approving the housing authority’s initial demolition application. RRHA will give affected residents housing options to choose from before they are relocated, Fountain said.
Work on what will replace the existing complex has already begun.
In the fall, RRHA’s developer on the project, The Community Builders, surveyed residents and held a series of meetings to collect input for a master site plan. As many as 700 new homes, built in 10 phases, could rise alongside new parks and other amenities, said Juan Powell, The Community Builders’ vice president of development.
“We want residents to have options that they can select that are in the best interests of residents and their families.”
