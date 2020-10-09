RTD-CNU poll: Stoney leading Richmond mayoral race, but 30% of voters still undecided

Incumbent Levar Stoney holds a wide lead in Richmond’s mayoral race, a new Richmond Times-Dispatch poll shows, but 30% of voters are undecided - a wildcard that could potentially elevate his two closest competitors as Election Day nears.

In his bid for another four-year term, Stoney leads his nearest opponents in the field of five candidates by 20 points citywide, according to a poll conducted by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University and commissioned by The Times-Dispatch. That translates to decisive leads in four of the nine city voter districts. Four other districts are shaping up as battlegrounds between Stoney and Kimberly Gray or Alexsis Rodgers, poll results show.

“In the context of a five-way race, Stoney seems to be in a commanding position,” said Quentin Kidd, dean of the College of Social Sciences at CNU.

Of 601 likely city voters surveyed between Sept. 22 and Oct. 5, 36% said they support Stoney; 16%, Gray; 15%, Rodgers; 3%, Justin Griffin; and 1%, Tracey Mclean.

Critically, 30% of the poll’s respondents remain unsure of what candidate to support. Who those voters back could be key to whether Stoney wins the contest outright on Election Day, by carrying five of the nine voter districts, or heads to a run-off of the top two vote getters with either Gray or Rodgers.