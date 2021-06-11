 Skip to main content
RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams wins Pulitzer Prize
RTD columnist Michael Paul Williams wins Pulitzer Prize

Michael Paul Williams

Michael Paul Williams, a veteran journalist and longtime columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, has earned a Pulitzer Prize in Commentary for his work in 2020.

The Pulitzer board honored Williams for his “penetrating and historically insightful columns that led Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city’s monuments to white supremacy.”

A Richmond native, Williams, 62, is a graduate of Hermitage High School and Virginia Union University. He also holds a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

The Pulitzers are the highest honor that a U.S. journalists can receive. They were announced today via a live streaming video.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

