RTD photographer Brown honored with VPA Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran photojournalist Bob Brown has seen it all and done it all over a career spanning more than 50 years, and along the way he’s won pretty much every award in Virginia journalism.

He added another this week – a month after his retirement from the Richmond Times-Dispatch – when he received the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginia Press Association. The award was presented virtually by the organization during its annual News & Advertising Contest.

Brown, 84, joined Richmond newspapers in 1968 as a staff photographer and for more than five decades he chronicled life from every corner of Virginia. He also was a mainstay at the Virginia General Assembly, covering the legislature beginning in 1970. His coverage of the 2022 session ended just before his retirement on March 31.

VPA’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented only occasionally, is intended to honor a recipient whose lifetime of work in the newspaper industry deserves special recognition, said VPA Executive Director Betsy Edwards.

“Nobody fits the bill more than Bob,” said Edwards. “He’s a Virginia institution.

“I think he demonstrates that even though he’s been at it for 50-some years, the need for great photojournalism hasn’t changed. The technology may have changed, the way we distribute photos may have changed, but a great photojournalist is not passé. A great photojournalist is as important today as they were 50 years ago, and Bob’s the epitome of that.”

Paige Mudd, local news director for the East Region for Lee Enterprises Inc., and former executive editor of The Times-Dispatch, described Brown as “an impeccable journalist” who has been generous with his time and skills “to serve as a mentor to so many.”

“Anyone who has worked with Bob – or shared a meal, a drink, a joke or a wild story from the reporting trenches with him – is a better person for it,” Mudd said. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor. ”

When asked for his reaction to the reward, Brown joked, “I figured if I stuck around long enough I’d get it.”

More seriously, he said, “It’s always good when you’re honored by your peers. I really appreciate that.”

It’s doubtful anyone enjoyed their work more than Brown, who often quipped, as he did Thursday, “It’s been like being paid for your hobby for 50 years.”

Over the years, he has collected many state and national awards for his photography, including in this week’s VPA contest in which he took home a two first-place awards, a second and a third. He has been chosen Virginia News Photographer of the Year three times, and he was the first photojournalist inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame. He also was the first photojournalist to receive the George Mason Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Virginia Pro chapter, and is a member of the Virginia Capitol Correspondents Association Hall of Fame. He also has been honored with resolutions in the General Assembly for being “a witness to history.”

Before he retired, Brown said he knew he would “miss being in the middle of stuff,” and he has to some extent. But for someone who’s been going full-tilt for more than 60 years – he worked a decade in television production before he joined the newspaper – he has come to enjoy waking up every morning and, as he said, “Wondering if it’s Saturday or Sunday.”

He also has remained so busy around his Varina home, particularly with Lucy, his new Jack Russell terrier puppy that was a retirement gift from his wife, Evelyn, that he went several weeks without even picking up his cameras before slinging them over his shoulders to shoot a granddaughter’s wedding last weekend.

For someone who rarely went anywhere without a camera hanging around his neck, I couldn’t help but double-check for confirmation: “So you really didn’t pick up your cameras for weeks?”

Well, he acknowledged with a laugh, “I may have picked them up to move them from one place to another.”