RTD Q&A: Five Richmond mayoral candidates talk policing, housing and racial equity

A global pandemic, a racial reckoning and economic upheaval have converged this year, exposing issues that have long festered in Richmond, and revealing new ones.
How do the five candidates for mayor plan to approach these and other pressing issues?
The Richmond Times-Dispatch sent each candidate the same questions with a set word limit. Responses are presented below in alphabetical response by last name. Because of space constraints, an abbreviated version of these responses will appear in Sunday's Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Answers were edited for length and clarity.
Question: What’s the biggest issue facing the city, and what will you do to address it?
Kim Gray: The lack of accountability and transparency in city government is the biggest issue facing the city: backroom deals, cronyism, secrecy, tweeting popular ideas but never actually implementing them.
The mayor did away with community policing and community outreach. He did the $1.5 billion Navy Hill development deal behind closed doors for two years and cost us millions. He arranged a contract to remove the statues that cost far more than services rendered. He encourages protesters, then he gasses them. Community and public safety decisions are being done with too little engagement, with no consistency, and the people are rightfully upset. They want real change in a positive direction and I will deliver it.
Justin Griffin: Public safety.
Without peace in our city we cannot have economic prosperity. As a small business attorney and through talking with Richmonders on the campaign trail, I have talked to many people and businesses that are making plans to leave. I have also talked with many people who live in high crime areas who want to see more police presence, not less. They have shared with me their fears due to the daily shootings and how they have to sit with their child at the bus stop because it is not safe for her to be out there alone.
Nobody should have to live in fear like that. We must work to make all of our neighborhoods safe because that is what every resident in Richmond deserves. Once that is done, we can focus all of our energy on the priorities of schools, roads, and basic city services.
Tracey Mclean: Inequalities in the city of Richmond. To correct these issues, we must offer true solutions and healing to the Black and brown families by building affordable housing and removing the public housing projects, as well as offering equal and quality education, after-school and mentorship programs and reparations.
Alexsis Rodgers: We have deep divides across race and class lines in a city that leave many families behind.
Decades of redlining has shaped the economic, environmental and social landscape of neighborhoods, leading to decline, crime and under-performing schools, inadequate infrastructure, displacement and divestment. Your race, income and zip code determine your life expectancy in Richmond. These are systemic issues that need progressive policies that address poverty and building community wealth.
I am committed to an equitable, sustainable city that works for every Richmonder with: fully funded schools, inclusive and affordable housing, police reform, and environmental justice, a robust transit system and an accountable government that centers the voices of community stakeholders.
Levar Stoney: The COVID-19 pandemic is the city’s most pressing issue, and I will continue our data-driven response to protect public health. But the pandemic has illuminated deeper issues in housing and education, especially for those in poverty. We must ensure residents have safe, stable housing and all of our students have equal access to a quality education.
I plan to greatly increase affordable housing – prioritizing growing Black homeownership and transforming public housing – and I will champion pre-K for every child.
Question: Beyond asking for more federal and state funding, how will your administration work to help residents and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Gray: We have to provide direct business relief as quickly and as efficiently as our surrounding jurisdictions do.
We have to make it easier for restaurants and businesses to reopen and cut the red tape for them. Ask businesses on Broad Street or near VCU about who was onsite and helping them recover. I was there. The mayor was effectively hiding.
Longer term, I will reorient the Economic Development Authority to focus on being the small business incubator and loan provider it is supposed to be instead of asking them to deal with big, shiny, projects. I will also ask for a thorough audit of all the COVID-19 relief programs to ensure there is no favoritism and no hidden deals.
Griffin: In the short-term I would like to see the projected $13.75 million budget surplus go toward helping our communities such as by cleaning all of the graffiti off homes, businesses, and public buildings.
Restoring order and confidence in the Richmond is essential for businesses to bounce back. In the long-term we need to create a friendlier business environment. The politicians that we keep electing to run our city don’t understand that the failures of our City Hall and the high taxes drive away businesses, jobs, and opportunities.
I will propose lowering our BPOL taxes to be more competitive with the surrounding counties, and I will cast a uniquely Richmond vision for economic growth and tourism based on what makes Richmond a special place.
Mclean: We will start by asking for our neighboring corporations and universities to assist us in helping our community recover. My administration will help to discover funds, and we will go to the residents and small businesses and listen to what the needs are and then implement the help needed in the most efficient way. We will offer free personal protective equipment if need to all those in need.
Rodgers: Many of Richmond’s small businesses already operate on razor-thin margins. During COVID-19, bureaucracy and a lack of clear communication from City Hall has made matters even worse for small business owners.
My administration would work with business leaders to improve tax collection, permitting and inspection processes while protecting the city’s interest. I will work to fully fund the eviction diversion program that can assist families in need. I’ll use my platform as mayor to push back against mega-landlords who are bad actors and use evictions as a core component of their profit-driven business model.
We need to ensure that Richmond is able to withstand another pandemic with as minimal suffering as possible. For far too many Richmonders, caring for themselves or a sick child could mean losing work because they do not have access to paid leave. I’ll advocate for state legislation that would establish paid leave for all workers. I’ll work to expand broadband access to those without it and increase access to affordable childcare. I’ll also work with trusted community partners to ensure we communicate important public health information to diverse communities to keep Richmond safe.
Stoney: My top priority has been keeping our residents safe while supporting the local economy. I will continue to listen to scientists and experts, centering their recommendations at the heart of our response.
We have taken important steps to support Richmonders, from allocating $14.5 million for eviction diversion and rental assistance, to helping restaurants expand outdoors, to working with organizations like the YMCA to provide childcare for essential workers.
Recently, as part of the city’s $13.75 million budget surplus, I’ve proposed that $1.4 million be set aside for improving benefits for retired city employees, a racial equity study on the effects of COVID-19 and an initiative to tackle racial disparities in health care. Your health and safety will continue to be my top priority throughout this pandemic.
Question: How will you curb gun violence in Richmond?
Gray: We have to rebuild community trust between the city, the police, and our neighborhoods. We had one of the best community policing programs and robust community engagement and that has all disappeared just in the last few years.
I will propose a comprehensive violence prevention framework to reduce youth violence—one of the major sources of gun violence. Community deterioration, educational deficiencies, substance misuse, and limited career opportunities fuel this violence. We will develop a framework that promotes non-violence coping skills, that supports strong and healthy families, that builds positive school environment. The mayor has supported short term projects, but no real attempt to build a sustained prevention framework.
Griffin: We have to do three things.
First is to not allow lawlessness, because lawlessness breeds more lawlessness. One of the causes of the spike in gun violence is that the police are having to focus on potential riots and gang activity is filling in the gaps. They simply do not have the resources to do both.
Second is to promote more robust community policing. Community policing has shown to be effective in preventing and solving crime. When trying to solve any problem, the first step is to establish exactly what the problem is. To do that with policing you must go out into the neighborhoods and build relationships to find out.
Third is to fix our broken education system. Much of the gun violence is driven by young people. We must take a holistic approach to education that provides hope and opportunities to our kids.
Mclean: Curbing gun violence will happen with community cohesiveness, reparations, and community policing. We will change the environment for the areas that have high gun violence.
Rodgers: I have been a longtime advocate for gun violence prevention laws. At the city level, our focus should be on prevention and opportunities we can create for young people in Richmond. As mayor, I will engage community organizations, social workers, and faith leaders to make a community-driven public safety plan, to reduce crime and bring healing to our community. This is a public health crisis and must be treated as such.
Stoney: While crime in the city of Richmond is down overall, that provides little comfort to those in neighborhoods dealing with the decades-old epidemic of gun violence.
We have invested more resources into areas of concern, however, we cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We must wrap our human services portfolio around our young adults, helping connect them with jobs and training programs to ensure they have an alternative to gun violence.
Question: What reforms, if any, do you believe are necessary for the Richmond Police Department beyond what city leaders have already committed to?
Gray: There is broad recognition that we need special teams of law enforcement, social services, mental health professionals and others to handle calls and situations that may require a different approach than just a badge. That will have to be part of the budget process to begin these reforms above what we have already set in motion like the Marcus Alert and the establishment of a civilian review board.
It’s one thing to announce important reforms like these. It’s another to have the grit and the knowledge to make them real. I will make them real. The mayor’s record over the last four years shows he will not.
Griffin: I do not support defunding the police but do believe there are ways we can improve policing just like we can improve all city services. I already mentioned an expansion of community policing tactics, but we can also expand ancillary social service initiatives.
One example is bringing back the Second Responders program. Second Responders are social workers assigned to police precincts that arrive at crime scenes to help victims especially those involved in domestic violence. Our goal should be to make sure all of our people are safe and by working together with the police instead of demonizing them is how we get there.
Mclean: Economizing and rebuilding the police. I want to have a mental health unit, second responders to go out on the job with the police, assessments and evaluations of all officers, a civilian review board, as well as neighborhood watch programs.
Rodgers: Currently, we call on police officers to do too much. I support reducing the scale and scope of policing in Richmond to ensure we’re only sending police officers into situations they are trained and prepared to handle.
Some police training curriculum has not been updated in 20 years, and currently not all forms of training are mandatory. Richmond deserves public oversight of the Richmond Police Department through an independent civilian review board with s subpoena power.
We also need greater transparency within the police department. I will advocate for collecting and reporting demographic data on all stops, arrests, charges and use of force incidents. I‘ll work collaboratively to meaningfully address these challenges instead of making political decisions to create the appearance of action.
Stoney: Thanks to my Task Force to Reimagine Public Safety, we will focus on routing calls for service to more appropriate agencies and bringing more community members into our public safety apparatus. WE will also continue our work on the Marcus Alert and creating an independent civilian review board with subpoena power.
We must fund the change we want to see in our police department, and I have full confidence in Chief Smith to implement these reforms.
Question: Do you support raising the city’s real estate tax rate to fund priorities like better schools, repaved roads or better city services? Why or why not?
Gray: No.
Two years ago the mayor tried to raise the real estate tax by 9 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the City Council rejected the idea while still fully funding schools and our other priorities.
The mayor stated in an interview in June this year he would continue to work to raise real estate taxes so voters need to know where candidates stand before they make their choice. Our tax rate is pushing people out of their homes and out of the city.
Griffin: I do not, and I commit to not raising tax rates.
Richmond’s budget is almost $80 million more than it was four years ago, and that is after adjusting it down due to COVID-19. We do not have a revenue problem in Richmond. We have problems with mismanagement and misplaced priorities. We can easily fund all of our priorities without raising taxes on our people.
Mclean: No, we have a piece of land that is perfect to make revenue to fund these projects long term. This property is prime due to location and accessibility to the highway. We can develop a hotel, lofts, an entertainment area, remote offices and stores.
This development will bring much needed sustainable revenue to the city. Also office better credits to the filming industry and building filming studios, art studio, and music studios, Richmond has a wealth of artists it is time to allow them to create.
Rodgers: Not at this time.
Richmond residents already pay a lot in taxes. In addition to advocating for a fairer share of state funding for Richmond Public Schools, my administration would explore negotiating a Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or PILOT, with Virginia Commonwealth University and the state government to recuperate for lost tax revenues.
I’m a proud VCU Ram, and I also know that as VCU grows we are losing land that could be developed as tax revenue generating properties.
Stoney: I have been unafraid to make tough decisions to ensure our essential city services, especially education, are funded at levels our residents deserve.
My administration has done everything we can before ever making the decision to raise taxes, such as increasing our tax collection rate from 94.4% to 97.4%, moving blighted properties back on the tax rolls and growing our tax base through economic development.
However, Richmond deserves the best and I will not take any tool off the table to get the job done. Real estate tax increases should continue to be the last resort.
Question: Housing costs are rising in Richmond. What policies will you propose or improve upon to help residents stay in their homes?
Gray: I have proposed the idea of tax deferment so people that have been in their homes for many years will not be forced out by rising assessments, gentrification, or real estate scammers. It would hold in place the tax level of a house until the resident sells and then the tax bill is paid from the proceeds and the house is reassessed. It is similar to a Homestead Exemption.
The city should also expand more housing types throughout the city and allow greater density, especially along major transit corridors and create incentives to convert vacant land into housing opportunities for low-income or first time buyers/renters. I do believe that any incentives should be directed toward “Family Friendly” housing. We need housing policies that build and strengthen real families and meet their real needs.
Griffin: The best thing we can do to bring down housing costs is to increase supply. It is basic economics. When demand is higher than supply, it drives up cost.
We must streamline zoning, permitting and inspections so that new entry level homes can be built. Working with our neighbors to have a region wide plan will only improve the success of bringing down housing costs.
Mclean: Mediation before eviction, budgeting classes, building relationships between tenants and landlords.
Rodgers: The racialized nature of how Richmond neighborhoods were designed has negatively impacted generations of Black and brown residents. Housing is a human right. We need to tackle this head on. I will prioritize access to housing for every Richmond resident and support zoning policies and programs that promote economically diverse communities and reduce displacement.
My plan includes: fully funding the eviction diversion program; doubling down on the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust; rezoning the city to lift redline-era restrictions on multi-family housing; reassessing current tax abatement programs; and exploring the option to eliminate property tax payments for long-term homeowners over the age of 60.
Stoney: Since 2017, we have built more than 1,500 affordable housing units three years ahead of schedule, tripled the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and identified a dedicated revenue stream for the fund, and created the first-of-its-kind-in-Virginia Eviction Diversion Program to keep residents in their homes.
I will continue to tackle Richmond’s housing crisis through the recommendations made in the Richmond 300 Plan, such as zoning reform and the construction of mixed-income communities, I will work with the General Assembly, as I have done successfully many times, to create progressive tax abatement and deferral programs to incentivize affordable housing development and keep current residents in their homes.
I will also work with the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to renovate blighted properties, getting them on the market at lower prices and increasing our tax base. Finally, I will transform and redevelop our dilapidated public housing in Richmond.
Question: Leaders have long promised to transform public housing in Richmond. Progress has been slow, keeping thousands of residents in low quality housing in neighborhoods with few opportunities. What will you do to change that?
Gray: First, I will reform the RRHA Board by working with Council to appoint commissioners who welcome public participation and view RRHA residents as full partners.
Second, I will ask the City to review RRHA evictions. The agency is the single largest source of evictions in the City. Finally, we will achieve a one-for-one relocation of current residents before we undertake any redevelopment of the major projects.
Griffin: While the quality of the public housing buildings is something that needs to be addressed, my main focus will always be on the people inside the buildings.
When we talk about schools and public housing, we always seem to care more about the buildings instead of the people. My priority will be to implement programs and education that help uplift people out of poverty so we can transition public housing from what has become a permanent stop for many into the temporary assistance that it should be.
Mclean: The first year will we will work on the transition for all the residents. We will then demolish all the projects, and start rebuilding immediately while offering affordable living for all. We will also offer education to residents so they can maintain their new style of living.
Rodgers: A one-to-one replacement principle should be core to any renovation of revitalization projects around public housing.
The status quo of decades-long divestment and negligent mismanagement have left entire communities isolated and ignore by city leaders. I would seek to empower Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority residents to chart a new future of expanded opportunities for their communities.
Stoney: We need to reimagine public housing and guarantee every resident who lives in public housing today has a home in the city tomorrow. Next term, I will work with stakeholders to build new housing in mixed-income communities, ensuring current community members do not face displacement.
That starts with seeding the affordable Housing Trust Fund with my proposed dedicated revenue stream. We also need to promote mixed-income development projects that have units priced at deeper affordability levels, well below market-rate so that we can put an end to concentrated poverty. We can only accomplish that by reworking city zoning laws as outlined by the Richmond 300 Plan so that we have greater density.
My track record has been one of promises made, promises kept. From expanding after-school programs to getting our city’s finances in order, I have kept my word to Richmond. My goal for public housing will be no different.
Question: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?
Gray: Improving schools is the best way to promote racial equity. The condition of our schools tells minority kids that they are second-class citizens at a very young age. The pay of our teachers does not acknowledge the extra burdens they face. Creating a long term and financially feasible for school facilities and staffing is something I have worked on as both a School Board member and as a Council member.
We will need accountability and tough choices on school usage, but we can do this. And I have the knowledge and the grit to make this a reality—not an empty promise.
Griffin: The most important thing we can do to shrink the racial wealth gap is fix our schools. Over the last four years the Richmond Public Schools graduation rate dropped from 80% to 70% and the RPS student body is 86% people of color.
If we want to help our people and keep moving forward as a society, then something must be done about our education system. We must have a student-centered approach that focuses on literacy first, greater teacher autonomy, and high expectations for our kids. We must then couple that with a holistic education that provides life skills, job skills, and connections to opportunities through mentorships and internships.
Mclean: I would also look into changing all the things that would make anyone in our city to feel they are not getting a fair chance! I will move to reduce the sentences of some prisoners by reevaluating the circumstances of their life and crime. Looking for underlying issues and systemic set-up! I will also make sure to offer aftercare programs in our school. Those programs will ensure our students will have a great start in life to be all they can be.
Rodgers: Racial equity is something we need to focus on within every agency and city government office.
We have to look at hiring practices that still exclude qualified candidates based on criminal history, tax abatements that impact Black homeownership, language justice so every resident can access city services, zoning that affects density and diverse housing, green spaces that will improve health outcomes for Black and brown residents, as well as the conditions needed to bring more grocery stores to neighborhoods.
I will pursue police reform to ensure that Richmond reinvests in our community including after-school programs, mental health and social services.
Stoney: While my administration has made create strides in promoting racial equity in City Hall, from undertaking a racial equity study to instructing my cabinet to identify city policies that need greater equity, I pledge bold action on our schools, on housing and Black homeownership, and policing.
Moreover; I pledge to transform and develop the true monuments to racial inequity: our public housing communities. I will champion universal pre-K, create a dedicated revenue stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, increase Black homeownership and promote Black wealth-building, and continue reforming public safety.
Question: Name one bold proposal that sets your candidacy apart. What will it cost, how will you pay for it, and how will you persuade the council to support it?
Gray: My boldest proposal is not new. It’s one that I developed as a School Board member: to fund the long-term school improvement plan for facilities and their staffing. We need to make that a reality. We will demand accountability and economy from the School Board and our teachers. It will require tough community choices on more efficient uses of school facilities.
This is not rocket science. It just takes hard, sustained work and the backbone to make hard decisions. We can do this, and we need to do this.
Griffin: My goal is to fix every poor and fair-rated street in Richmond during my first term.
It should cost between $75 million to $100 million, according to estimates from the Department of Public Works. Based on the tax revenue growth we have seen, this could have been done over the last four years but it wasn’t. Paving did not begin until the election year and even then, we saw poor workmanship and debt being used to accomplish the task.
I will make it a priority to fix our roads.
Mclean: Reparations for all the Black and brown families in the city of Richmond. That will give everyone a fair shot. We can fund this with some of the $13 million in surplus money we have now.
Rodgers: I am proposing the creation of a new Department of Transportation to prioritize mobility throughout the city.
By working with the talented staff at the city and transportation advocates and community members, we can create a multi-modal city that centers pedestrian safety, increases bike lanes, improves sidewalk conditions and connects neighborhoods.
We should make zero-fare public transit permanent, where more working families can save money to pay other bills and feed their children, instead of spending $60 on a monthly bus pass. For $6 million, our region can make public transportation free to everyone. This is an investment for safe, reliable and frequent service to increase ridership, which will reduce more cars on the roads and the resulting carbon emissions.
Stoney: We have told our children for decades that public education is the great equalizer, but, currently, 59% of Richmond children are unprepared to learn on their first day of Kindergarten.
Next term, I will create a public option for universal pre-K for every three- and four-year-old so that every Richmond child has an opportunity to succeed. I will approach this proposal as I have every one of my administration’s priorities: Collaboratively.
I am prepared to work with council identify the funding necessary to accomplish this by 2025. I have funded every one of my priorities, and universal pre-K will be no different.
