RTD Q&A: Five Richmond mayoral candidates talk policing, housing and racial equity

Moreover; I pledge to transform and develop the true monuments to racial inequity: our public housing communities. I will champion universal pre-K, create a dedicated revenue stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, increase Black homeownership and promote Black wealth-building, and continue reforming public safety.

Question: Name one bold proposal that sets your candidacy apart. What will it cost, how will you pay for it, and how will you persuade the council to support it?

Gray: My boldest proposal is not new. It’s one that I developed as a School Board member: to fund the long-term school improvement plan for facilities and their staffing. We need to make that a reality. We will demand accountability and economy from the School Board and our teachers. It will require tough community choices on more efficient uses of school facilities.

This is not rocket science. It just takes hard, sustained work and the backbone to make hard decisions. We can do this, and we need to do this.

Griffin: My goal is to fix every poor and fair-rated street in Richmond during my first term.