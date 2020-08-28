RTD questionnaire: 1st District Richmond City Council candidates

We must focus on attracting mixed-use developments that include a variety of affordable housing options for our hardworking families. I believe that this corridor can attract private investment that can create new jobs during construction, generate diverse housing options once completed, and support new small business and entrepreneurship opportunities. The new revenues in this area should be used to support the needs of Thomas Jefferson High School to allow for more funding to be focused on our other RPS needs.

Dickinson: Long term safety and strong leadership. We must work to defend the police and ensure they have every tool needed.

The last three months living in Richmond have felt like being on an airplane with no pilot. We fly aimlessly with no clear leadership, wondering if we are about to crash. Our mayor, nor our City Council have taken charge. They sympathize with the people ruining Richmond. We are letting the inmates run the asylum – literally! The people do not feel safe.

Our current councilman, Andreas Addison, said in a City Council hearing that defunding the police is a good idea that should be talked about. My other opponent, Mike Gray, marched with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists. I do not support BLM, because I believe they are a Marxist group.