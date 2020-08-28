RTD questionnaire: 1st District Richmond City Council candidates

Will taxes go up or down?
Will the city revive plans to build a new downtown arena?
Will a tumultuous year lead to true progress toward a more equitable Richmond?
The answers to these questions lie with the leaders elected to local government, and voters in each of the nine City Council districts will choose theirs this fall.
What voters decide could remake Richmond’s nine-member legislative body that is responsible for setting policy and controlling the city’s purse strings.
This week marks the first in series of weekly questionnaires the Times-Dispatch will publish with responses from candidates running in each district. First up are the three candidates seeking election to the West End 1st District seat: Andreas D. Addison, Mike Dickinson and Michael C. “Mike” Gray.
We asked each candidate to answer five questions, with a limited word count. Their responses to each appear below in alphabetical order by last name. Answers were edited for length and clarity.
Q: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 1st District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?
Addison: Throughout my first term on City Council, I have explored how the First District can create affordable housing, new jobs, and revenues. Our best opportunity is to continue the investment along the Pulse Corridor beyond Scott’s Addition to Willow Lawn. This stretch of Broad Street is a prime location to further our transit-oriented economic development. I have prioritized the implementation of a new Pulse stop by Malvern and Broad, which will serve UMFS and Thomas Jefferson High School students.
We must focus on attracting mixed-use developments that include a variety of affordable housing options for our hardworking families. I believe that this corridor can attract private investment that can create new jobs during construction, generate diverse housing options once completed, and support new small business and entrepreneurship opportunities. The new revenues in this area should be used to support the needs of Thomas Jefferson High School to allow for more funding to be focused on our other RPS needs.
Dickinson: Long term safety and strong leadership. We must work to defend the police and ensure they have every tool needed.
The last three months living in Richmond have felt like being on an airplane with no pilot. We fly aimlessly with no clear leadership, wondering if we are about to crash. Our mayor, nor our City Council have taken charge. They sympathize with the people ruining Richmond. We are letting the inmates run the asylum – literally! The people do not feel safe.
Our current councilman, Andreas Addison, said in a City Council hearing that defunding the police is a good idea that should be talked about. My other opponent, Mike Gray, marched with Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists. I do not support BLM, because I believe they are a Marxist group.
The 1st District needs a Councilman who will fight and stand up to defend the police, not go along to get along, which is the legacy of Councilman Addison the last four years. He has voted to raise taxes and voted against citizen rights to protect themselves. His slogan should be, “Vote Addison. Defund the police & disarm the citizens! All while you pay high taxes!”
I promise to vote ‘no’ on any proposal to defund the police.
Gray: Based on my conversations, there are four main issues that 1st District residents are concerned about: public education, infrastructure and basic city services, accountability/transparency in city government, and public safety.
Increasing support for Richmond Public Schools is critical to the City of Richmond’s success. I’m proposing that the city allocate at least 25% of its annual revenues toward RPS funding for the next 20 years. This is a floor allocation percentage which can be higher based on revenues but by creating a baseline, we have a jumping off point for more productive conversations about funding.
I also believe that City Council members have an individual responsibility to lead by example. They need to inspire Richmond residents to do everything they can to support RPS. That is why if elected, I will donate 100% of my City Council salary towards the establishment and implementation of a new scholarship program for Thomas Jefferson High School students. This scholarship will be designed to help students gain access to the colleges, universities, community colleges, and technical schools of their choice. I will advocate that residents join me in this effort to provide RPS students with as many opportunities as possible.
Infrastructure is another priority for residents. The City needs to bring in an outside consultant to conduct a thorough analysis of the City’s infrastructure and grade components based on deterioration level. The Department of Public Works does not have a complete picture of the state of our gas, water, and stormwater assets. City Council also need to instruct the City Auditor to analyze the Department of Public Works and Department of Public Utilities staff performance and to create an accountability timeline for deliverables.
Accountability and transparency continue to be a central concern. The only way a representative democracy truly works is if residents have access to the information they are entitled to. If elected, I will work with my colleagues on City Council and in the General Assembly to propose several City of Richmond Charter changes. They include adding a Conflict of Interest Administrator within the Office of the Auditor who could investigate City Administration, City Council, and City employee behavior. I would also advocate for council oversight provisions. City Council needs actionable tools if the administration or mayor acts outside of his or her defined duties. Those tools should include audit authority of the administration and members of the administration.
Finally, public safety is a concern. I will be an advocate for our first responders and support policies/ordinances that advance equal justice.
Q: Do you support raising the city’s real estate tax rate to fund improvements to Richmond Public Schools? Why or why not?
Addison: Fully funding Richmond Public Schools is my top priority, and I have voted to do so in every budget during my time on the council. For too long, I believe that we have looked only at our existing funding to address their failing buildings as well as to assure success in the classroom for all students. When City revenues grow by only 3% or around $20 million annually, we are never going to fund the school’s growing needs fully.
I do not believe raising taxes on our already highly taxed residents is the answer. We must maximize attracting quality private investment that builds equitable, inclusive, and diverse neighborhoods as part of our economic development strategy. We must explicitly target and allocate those new revenues to fund our school’s growing needs. This is the most sustainable way in which to support funding of our school’s priorities.
Dickinson: Absolutely not. In fact, we should freeze the property tax and repeal the unpopular meals tax that my opponent, councilman Addison, voted for. I commit to voting no on anything that will raise taxes.
Our city budget is bloated with waste and has misplaced spending priorities. $500,000 for a press office? $850,000 for utility commercials? Or the $1.8 million the mayor spent removing statues? It seems that we have money to fund trivial projects but none for the schools. It seems our city government’s answer to everything is more taxes.
With schools, we need accountability. It is unacceptable to continue paying more in taxes and keep getting less results. It is funding continued mediocrity. The dropout rate has increased. School testing scores are well below the state average. At some point enough is enough and someone must be held accountable.
We must grant students a voucher if they want to opt out of going to Richmond schools that chronically underperform. That money can be deducted from the School Board budget.
Gray: Increased funding for Richmond Public Schools is one of my top priorities. RPS is filled with promising young minds eager to take on their future. However, the City of Richmond has fallen woefully behind in providing RPS with the funding they need to succeed in today’s rigorous academic environment.
I do not support raising the city’s real estate tax rate at this time. The ongoing pandemic has resulted in thousands of Richmonders being out of work. Raising real estate taxes at this time would be irresponsible.
Second, we have yet to exhaust opportunities to increase taxes on other sources such as cigarettes.
Finally, the City of Richmond needs to follow the recommendations outlined by the Office of the City Auditor. Over the past decade, the Auditor has found dozens of opportunities for the City to rein in spending. Very few of these recommendations have been followed or implemented. Some estimates indicate that an additional $15-$25 million could go towards RPS annually if the City followed the Auditor’s recommendations.
Q: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?
Addison: We must create a vision for our future that embraces the needs of our community, addresses our biggest challenges, and outlines ways to achieve them. Our annual revenues that come from our hardworking residents in the form of real estate, personal property, and other local sources must be explicitly used to support our core services, infrastructure, and public schools.
Future revenues generated from attracting new private investment in developments that grow our tax base must be leveraged to transform our city. These new revenues must be used strategically to invest in our schools, build affordable housing, improve city infrastructure, create new jobs, and support attracting future private investment. We must protect our current budget revenues from being threatened by new economic development projects. If we are to address our city’s most pressing needs, we must attract new private investment to generate the new revenues required to fund the solutions to these critical priorities.
Dickinson: No. We should not use taxpayer money and take taxpayer risk to make private developers rich. In 2016, my opponent, Councilman Addison, said we should not look at the next million-dollar idea, but look to fund the schools.
Of course, he has done the exact opposite. He supported the mayor’s Navy Hill project while the schools still sit dilapidated. We always seem to have money laying around in Richmond for fly-by-night, get-rich schemes like the training camp facility, breweries, bike lanes, Navy Hill, but none to fix the schools. School funding and accountability must come before any other spending.
Gray: I do not support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena. I fully support the need to grow our tax base and attract new businesses and development in the City of Richmond. However, I do not believe that an arena, especially in light of COVID-19, is a smart investment.
Q: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?
Addison: A key challenge is our city’s widening racial wealth gap. A key driver of generational wealth is homeownership, and not only do we see a massive disparity in ownership between Black, Hispanic, and white households, but we are seeing a steady decline in Black homeowners in Richmond. We must implement protections against rising housing costs for long-time homeowners to prevent lower-income families from getting priced out of their neighborhoods.
Further, we need to expand our community land trust model in Richmond. In order to secure opportunities for new homeowners, any City-owned or tax-delinquent property up for sale should first be offered to nonprofits, like the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, to create new affordable homeownership opportunities. We should also encourage through tax-incentive programs, the investment in blighted and vacant properties to support affordable housing for families. Together, we can create a pathway from public housing to homeownership in our city to strengthen and expand Richmond’s middle class.
Dickinson: I propose an ordinance mandating a 45-day hold in jail if arrested for rioting.
I propose we tax Virginia Commonwealth University’s massive real estate holdings. They are one of the largest landowners in the city and pay no real estate taxes.
We also must look for accountability within the school system. It is unacceptable that thousands of students may begin the year with no laptop. Superintendent Jason Kamras makes $250,000 a year and had six months to prepare for this. I am tired of our children being treated like yesterday’s news.
I promote racial equity by believing that the only way to end generational poverty is through education. I would work to get the schools open now, and if teachers refused to come back, issue all students a voucher for an education of their choosing.
Gray: Since launching my campaign, I’ve talked about creating a Richmond that works for everyone. I believe that housing is at the heart of promoting racial equity, which is why I am advocating for the creation of a comprehensive implementation plan to follow recommendations outlined by the Partnership for Housing Affordability’s Regional Housing Framework.
Research demonstrates that residents who have a safe, affordable place to live have better health, employment, educational, and wealth-building outcomes. Housing is the foundation of everyone’s life because we all need a place to call home. Residents haven’t had equal access to housing opportunities.
Q: Do you believe Mayor Levar Stoney deserves a second term? Why or why not?
Addison: I am focused on my campaign for re-election to represent the First District on City Council. I hope that my accomplishments, leadership, and improvements to our community and neighborhoods were enough to earn their vote. We have accomplished a lot together, but there is more work to be done, and I want to continue our effort to Lead the First Forward. I have not been perfect, I have made mistakes, but I have put my best effort into serving the district and the city in this part-time elected position.
I believe that anyone bold enough to put their name on the ballot to serve the public in an elected role deserves their chance to prove their worth. The decision of whether or not Mayor Levar Stoney deserves a second term is in the hands of the voters on election day.
Dickinson: Absolutely not. Mayor Stoney has demonstrated no respect for the taxpaying citizens, no respect for the law, and no respect for the police. Instead of taking charge to secure Richmond when the riots began in late May, he, and my opponent Councilman Addison, vanished. Talk about leading from behind!
Early on, Mayor Stoney refused to stand up to the rioters and refute violence in our city. He has blamed 100-year old statues for current acts of violence. He has raised taxes. He played hot potato with the Chief of Police position. Questions remain about his decision to spend $1.8 million dollars to remove the statues. He must go.
I support Kim Gray for Mayor.
Gray: This decision rests solely with the voters in the City of Richmond.
