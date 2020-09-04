RTD questionnaire: 2nd District Richmond City council candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week marks the second in a series of weekly questionnaires the Times-Dispatch will publish with responses from candidates running in each district.

The two candidates seeking election to the 2nd District seat: Katherine Jordan and Tavarris Spinks. (Ashley Jefferson also qualified for the ballot but has withdrawn from the race.)

We asked each candidate to answer five questions, with a limited word count. Their responses to each appear below in alphabetical order by last name. Answers were edited for length and clarity.

QUESTION: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 2nd District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?

Jordan: The answer depends on where you’re standing in the 2nd. Like the city overall, our district has neighborhoods that are thriving, and those that feel left behind. And that’s separate to a year which has been the most challenging Richmond has seen in my lifetime.