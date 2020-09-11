RTD questionnaire: 3rd District Richmond City Council candidates

Hilliard: The city undoubtedly needs to raise more revenue to fully fund RPS. To do so, I support a property tax reform known as split-rate taxation, which would have the effect of raising real estate taxes on the wealthiest Richmonders and lowering it for the rest of us when implemented with the proper guardrails. It is the rare tax reform that can raise more revenue in a more equitable way while actually being less harmful to the economy than the status quo.

Split-rate taxation would lower the taxes levied on buildings on a given lot of land, and raise the rate applied to the unimproved value of the underlying land. This has the effect of reducing a disincentive — as well as adding an incentive — to put scarce land to societally-beneficial use. For example, it would become profitable to renovate many condemned properties throughout the city. It also raises badly-needed revenue in a fundamentally fairer way, as the owners of the most valuable land in the city also tend to be the wealthiest. The city will need to get clearance from the state to implement this, but Virginia has already given it to other jurisdictions like Fairfax County and on the Council I will work with our area delegation to obtain the clearance in the 2021 legislative session.