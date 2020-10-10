RTD questionnaire: 7th District City Council candidates Cynthia Newbille and Joseph Rogers

Rogers: Like most districts in the city, the 7th District is not a monolith.

Neighborhoods outside of the central Church and Union Hill areas suffer from chronic under-investment and lack of infrastructure. Areas like Fulton need transit access both inside the city and to the eastern part of the county.

Residents of densely populated areas like Shockoe Bottom are often overlooked as transient newcomers who are uninterested in investing in the future of the city. Creighton Court residents, in addition to wanting secure housing, also want their children to be able to take advantage of after-school programs without having to deal with the recent barriers surrounding cost.

Many neighborhoods are grappling with gentrification and the lost of long-term residents to unsustainable increases in cost of living. All of these problems are important, and all of them deserve specific focus. As the councilperson for the 7th District, I will regularly hold meetings in neighborhoods across the district, meeting people where they are, hearing their issues, and providing regular updates on the addressing of these issues.

QUESTION: Do you support raising the city’s real estate tax rate to fund improvements to Richmond Public Schools? Why or why not?