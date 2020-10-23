RTD questionnaire: Jones running unopposed for 9th District Richmond City Council seat

Question: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?

Jones: I am for smart economic development. If we are not raising our real estate taxes, we must increase our tax base through development. My views are evolving on our city's real estate tax abatement program as it makes its shift to affordable housing but any downtown development must pass muster. We must have a robust community input period with ample time for Council to vet the deal. It has to be the right deal.

Question: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?

Jones: I want to see real estate tax abatement dollars that come back on to the tax rolls go to pay for affordable housing. That is a way to see another great benefit of that program.

We need to complete an equity study that we have been discussing for the past few months. Finally we have to address our minority business enterprise (MBE) spending at the city level. I have an MBE legislative packet that will roll out soon that will address the issues facing communities of color.

Question: Do you believe Mayor Levar Stoney deserves a second term? Why or why not?

Jones: Neither the Mayor or anyone on council "deserves" anything. We serve at the pleasure of our Constituents, and I am proud to represent this great city. All nine districts will speak on Nov. 3.