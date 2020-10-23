RTD questionnaire: Jones running unopposed for 9th District Richmond City Council seat

Voters in the South Richmond 9th District will see one name on the ballot for City Council on Election Day: Michael Jones.
Jones, a pastor who was first elected to the council in 2016, is running unopposed for another four-year term on the city’s nine-member legislative body.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked Jones to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer in this ninth, and final, installment of weekly questionnaires with council and School Board hopefuls. His responses to the questionnaire are below, along with biographical information.
Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.
Question: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 9th District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?
Jones: We are facing a housing crisis in our city. We are only as strong as our most vulnerable residents. I will put forward legislation to ask for monies to be placed in the upcoming budget to secure serious funding to address affordable housing.
Question: Do you support raising the city’s real estate tax rate to fund improvements to Richmond Public Schools? Why or why not?
Jones: I do not believe this is the time to raise our City's real estate tax rate. Everyone from Monument Avenue to Midlothian Turnpike is feeling the burden of the times that we are in. We are in this together and we will get through these challenging times together.
Question: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?
Jones: I am for smart economic development. If we are not raising our real estate taxes, we must increase our tax base through development. My views are evolving on our city's real estate tax abatement program as it makes its shift to affordable housing but any downtown development must pass muster. We must have a robust community input period with ample time for Council to vet the deal. It has to be the right deal.
Question: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?
Jones: I want to see real estate tax abatement dollars that come back on to the tax rolls go to pay for affordable housing. That is a way to see another great benefit of that program.
We need to complete an equity study that we have been discussing for the past few months. Finally we have to address our minority business enterprise (MBE) spending at the city level. I have an MBE legislative packet that will roll out soon that will address the issues facing communities of color.
Question: Do you believe Mayor Levar Stoney deserves a second term? Why or why not?
Jones: Neither the Mayor or anyone on council "deserves" anything. We serve at the pleasure of our Constituents, and I am proud to represent this great city. All nine districts will speak on Nov. 3.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson