RTD questionnaire: Three running for 5th District Richmond City Council seat

The Richmond City Council’s newest incumbent is seeking to retain her seat amid challenges from two opponents she faced in a special election last year.
Running in the 5th District council race are Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, Jer’Mykeal McCoy and Mamie Taylor. A fourth candidate, Nicholas Da Silva, dropped out of the race last week.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch asked each candidate to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer in this fifth installment of weekly questionnaires with council and School Board hopefuls. Responses from two candidates who responded to the questionnaire are below in alphabetical order by last name, along with biographical information. Taylor did not respond.
Responses were edited for length and clarity.
Question: What is the most important issue facing residents of the 5th District, and what do you plan to do about it if elected?
Lynch: The most pressing issue that I see 5th District residents grappling with every day is our ongoing housing crisis. COVID-19 has clarified just how important it is for every person to have access to quality affordable housing, and I’ve worked every day since being elected to the council to ensure that no one in the 5th District has to face this pandemic on the streets.
In the spring, I sponsored the only council amendment to the mayor’s budget to provide an additional $300,000 in funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and I am also currently working with our city’s state delegation to the Virginia General Assembly to introduce legislation to provide tax credits to protect long-term residents in our community that are suffering from increased property taxes and assessments as a direct result of gentrification.
McCoy: The most important issue of the day, not just for the residents of the 5th District but the entire country, is the coronavirus pandemic. It bleeds over into every aspect of our lives and how we function as a city. We need to ensure residents are taking the precautions necessary to protect their families while being supported by their employers and this city. I will work with state and federal agencies to ensure my constituents get the resources they need to weather this storm.
We will push for increased community health information sharing and testing as well as PPE for our vulnerable businesses and residents. We will work with the School Board to ensure that our schools are reopened safely in a way that protects the success of our students and the livelihoods of our teachers and parents.
I will take a holistic approach to this pandemic and every challenge that arises during my tenure on City Council.
Question: Do you support raising the city’s real estate tax rate to fund improvements to Richmond Public Schools? Why or why not?
Lynch: I don’t. Perhaps my most important job on the council is to ensure that we allocate the resources necessary to fully support Richmond Public Schools, and there remain massive unaddressed needs — such as rebuilding George Wythe High School — that will require additional funding. But given the current dire economic circumstances of many of our residents during COVID-19, and the reality of already increasing tax assessments, now is not the time to burden our residents with additional regressive taxes.
I will continue to work with our General Assembly delegation and advocates like the Richmond Education Association to fight for additional resources from the state budget through revenue sources such as the Local Composite Index, facilitate investment and community-centered development that increases our tax base, re-examine our existing budget to prioritize investing in our youth rather than incarcerating them, and embrace more targeted approaches, such as further leveraging the cigarette tax and looking at alternatives such as a land value tax.
McCoy: While I support finding as many creative solutions to fund our public schools, I do not support raising Richmond’s real estate tax. Henrico and Chesterfield counties have already undercut us at 87 cents, 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, respectively, compared to our $1.20. Part of attracting new businesses which can invest in our schools through proffers means we have to have competitive tax rates. I also wouldn’t want to do anything to burden homeowners in this time of financial crisis for many.
Question: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?
Lynch: I do not. I voted against the Navy Hill development project earlier this year in large part because of the use of a “tax incremental finance” district that would have obligated future tax revenues from a major portion of the city toward paying off obligations to developers. The budgetary implications of COVID-19 have demonstrated that we can’t afford to tie up significant portions of our future tax revenue in a city that already has a large portion of tax-exempt land, and an urgent need for investment in schools, infrastructure, parks and transportation.
I think we can all agree we need meaningful development of downtown, further investment in affordable housing in that area, and tax revenue from what are now underdeveloped and largely tax-exempt parcels. That’s why I have laid out an alternative approach for community-centered and fiscally responsible development that calls for a full analysis of the range of our options — including simply selling of the tax-exempt parcels downtown — and that focuses on robust community input with an eye toward restoring a once-thriving neighborhood that has been the victim of decades of racist and shortsighted disinvestment.
McCoy: Right now, we should not invest in a new arena until we invest more in our schools. We also must plan for a post-COVID economic recovery. I support economic development that can transform our city and workforce. Anytime we consider dedicating public funds to large economic projects, we must weigh the economic promises made by the developers against the potential risks of failure.
My economic priorities are: community support, transparency, pipeline for local on-site paid job training/certification, realistic affordable housing, and equitable procurement for minority-owned and Richmond-based businesses. I want Richmonders building Richmond. Moving forward, I am always willing to discuss proposals that sufficiently address these key priorities of Richmonders in future projects.
Question: If elected, what legislation or policies will you propose to promote racial equity?
Lynch: In the past year, we’ve seen the longstanding disparities in our city along racial lines thrown into stark relief. A lack of stable and affordable housing during a pandemic, lack of access to affordable child care during remote schooling, inequities in policing, and extreme heat resulting from our built environment are all issues that have disproportionately impacted our Black and Brown residents in the 5th and across the city. We have to take a comprehensive approach to rectify centuries worth of disinvestment and systematic subjugation in our city.
In my first year as the first South Side resident to represent the 5th District, I’ve patroned a South Side economic revitalization plan to invest in small businesses in historically Black communities, championed police reform measures and work toward pay parity for public defenders, and focused on allocating more dollars toward affordable housing and protecting our legacy residents.
Going forward, I will support measures to increase Black homeownership, invest in universal childhood education, ensure we rebuild George Wythe High School and prioritize investments in transportation and infrastructure to ensure physical and economic mobility for all residents in the 5th.
McCoy: I will champion the expansion of summer job opportunities for our youth in partnership with City Hall and the local business community. I will work to reform our city’s procurement policies to address the inequalities in how our city awards contracts. I will support resources to retrain workers for the post-COVID-19 economy. I will push for the implementation of a North-South bus rapid transit line that is outlined in the Richmond 300 master plan.
Question: Do you believe Mayor Levar Stoney deserves a second term? Why or why not?
Lynch: I think that Mayor Stoney has made admirable progress on a lot of issues facing the city, including increased funding for Richmond Public Schools, critical investments in affordable housing and the city’s work on the Vision Zero initiative.
I have also disagreed with the mayor on key issues, such as the Navy Hill project, and I believe we need to go further than the administration has gone to implement meaningful police reform.
I know that no matter who becomes our next mayor, I will be proactive in working with them on issues that benefit 5th District residents, and I will be a check on them when the circumstances call for it.
McCoy: The city has made great strides the last four years. We have built new schools, paved roads, and removed Confederate monuments.
Yet, we still have a ways to go in modernizing our school and city infrastructure. We need to invest in resources to improve public health and education outcomes. We need a robust summer jobs program for our youth. We need a City Hall that makes it easier for small businesses. We also must reform policing and have community oversight with subpoena power.
The voters will ultimately decide if Mayor Stoney deserves a second term.
