RTD questionnaire: Three running for 5th District Richmond City Council seat

Question: Do you support the use of tax dollars to build a new downtown arena? Why or why not?

Lynch: I do not. I voted against the Navy Hill development project earlier this year in large part because of the use of a “tax incremental finance” district that would have obligated future tax revenues from a major portion of the city toward paying off obligations to developers. The budgetary implications of COVID-19 have demonstrated that we can’t afford to tie up significant portions of our future tax revenue in a city that already has a large portion of tax-exempt land, and an urgent need for investment in schools, infrastructure, parks and transportation.

I think we can all agree we need meaningful development of downtown, further investment in affordable housing in that area, and tax revenue from what are now underdeveloped and largely tax-exempt parcels. That’s why I have laid out an alternative approach for community-centered and fiscally responsible development that calls for a full analysis of the range of our options — including simply selling of the tax-exempt parcels downtown — and that focuses on robust community input with an eye toward restoring a once-thriving neighborhood that has been the victim of decades of racist and shortsighted disinvestment.