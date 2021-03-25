RTD Strong Voices: Adele Johnson, giving voice to women from her past

The waitress continued to serve other customers. We seemed to be invisible.

Finally, a restaurant patron came over to us. “Colored people are served in the back,” he said.

Well, my dad is West Indian, and if you know anything about people from the Caribbean, it’s that tempers flare quickly. But there was my mother. She had looked around and seen that there wasn’t anyone else in the restaurant who looked like us. She reminded my dad that we were in Alabama. She calmed him down.

We left the restaurant, but with no better options, we returned to consider the “colored” eating area. Pleasantly surprised, we saw that this tiny space off the kitchen was very clean. The cooking was done by Black people. We sat at a table and enjoyed a delicious meal.

And we didn’t stop again until we reached Miami.

This experience has stayed with me for these many years. I remember observing everything around me so closely — especially my mother. Think of the split-second decision she had to make. Think about how you would care for a hungry child, soothe an angry husband, model dignified behavior for onlookers and weigh your safety. Think about how you would defend your family’s dignity and your life if necessary.