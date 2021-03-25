RTD Strong Voices: Anne Holton, on the enduring lesson of a mentor

I tucked away two enduring lessons: First, passion and belief in your cause are armor against setbacks. And second, sometimes one can be at least as effective pursuing reform from inside an organization as from outside.

Before, I likely would have seen myself in an outsider role, which I did go on to do as a legal aid lawyer at the beginning of my career. But Jean opened my eyes to other ways to do impactful work, and I was grateful later in my career to have the opportunity to work to reform systems from “within” when I was a juvenile court judge and later Virginia’s secretary of education.

Jean helped me recognize there were many paths to making positive contributions in the world. I saw how legal training opens doors that can create opportunities to serve others. Her unwavering commitment — a focused passion — rubbed off on everyone around her, making her goals shared pursuits with equally committed colleagues.

Her focus was squarely on the people she was trying to help. It was always about them, never about her. What a gift it was to learn how to frame your work in that way. That’s the standard I aspire to each day.