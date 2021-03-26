RTD Strong Voices: Anne Lynam Goddard, with a message to young girls today

For Women's History Month in 2021, the RTD Strong Voices program celebrates the power and stories of Richmond women. Born in Ireland, Anne Lynam Goddard came to the United States as a child and arrived in Richmond in 2007. As president and CEO of ChildFund International, whose roots date to 1938, she leads efforts in 24 countries to serve millions of children who live in poverty.

***

A MESSAGE TO YOUNG GIRLS TODAY

To young girls today,

In my early years with ChildFund, I found myself 4,000 miles from Richmond. I was on a dirt road in West Africa.

My colleagues were taking me to a community we serve in Senegal. And on the road into town, a couple dozen women — all dressed up in their vibrant, traditional clothing — welcomed us with singing and dancing.

No one had told them that I, the new president of ChildFund, was a woman.

So when they saw me, they were so shocked and happy that they scooped me up, and they carried me around as part of their dance.

When I was young like you, I never imagined that I would be crowd-surfing on a dirt road in Senegal. But you never know where life might take you.