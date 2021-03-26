RTD Strong Voices: Enjoli Moon, finding space for creativity and connection

For Women's History Month in 2021, the RTD Strong Voices program celebrates the power and stories of Richmond women. Raised in Richmond, Enjoli Moon is founder of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival and a film curator at VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art. Her other projects include the BLK RVA tourism initiative, Le Diner en Blanc, the Give Black Richmond platform and the JXN Project about Jackson Ward.
***
FINDING SPACE FOR CREATIVITY AND CONNECTION
My son, Jonah, is a creative soul: He’s a dancer, he can draw, he writes plays — and he’s only 17.
Me? Well, I’m 40 and can barely draw a stick figure, and it’s fair to say I’m not, in any way, an artist in the traditional sense.
As a teenager in the ’90s, Richmond was still under-realized and not really an outlet for creative expression. I and most of my friends were trying to find our way out. So, the irony is not lost on me that creativity has become the primary focus of my life — and this city.
I’m a curator and use film to build relationships — relationships that hopefully expand our narrative of Blackness, creativity and connection. Doing this wasn’t planned, and it wasn’t school or cinema that placed me on this path: It was a restaurant.
At 20, I started working at Croaker’s Spot, a Richmond dining institution. And in my decade there, I grew to understand not only the meaning of legacy but also how Black entrepreneurship intersected with cultural expression and an economic responsibility to your people.
True to that spirit, even after I left Croaker’s Spot, it was the owner who told me not to hand off my vision of a film festival because I was intimidated, having zero experience in film. His encouragement and financial support pushed me to make Afrikana a footprint of Black creativity on the Richmond that was emerging.
We all could feel a new, vibrant energy running through our city, but I and my contemporaries also noticed that some of the spaces carried some of old Richmond with them. Without always meaning to be, they were segregated.
But honestly, how do you authentically connect with people you don’t know and have never talked to? I started to see Afrikana as a way to forge some new connections. We welcomed crowds of Black creatives to art venues, introducing broader groups of Richmonders to circles they may have been missing but who share their interests.
That same perspective drives my work at the Institute for Contemporary Art. In this fresh space, I want to represent people who typically are left out of art institution conversations, connecting that space and its art to the community.
Afrikana and the ICA would not have had a place in the Richmond of my youth. Today, though, along with so many others, they weave the tapestry of what we’re becoming. There is so much more underneath our surface, but we need more people to invest in getting diverse ideas off the ground.
That’s one reason BLK RVA represents so much to me. What does it look like for a city built by Black hands to elevate and celebrate Black life, culture, history and entrepreneurship? And what does it look like for three strong women, leading in equal partnership, to unite people over food, champagne and good music with Le Diner en Blanc?
These initiatives feel essential to me as a Black girl from Richmond. By creating and sharing space with people we’ve typically missed — and developing real relationships — we lay the foundation for an even stronger city for me, you, Jonah and the next generation. Together, we can help Richmond get the shine and respect that it — and we — deserve.