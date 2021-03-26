RTD Strong Voices: Enjoli Moon, finding space for creativity and connection

At 20, I started working at Croaker’s Spot, a Richmond dining institution. And in my decade there, I grew to understand not only the meaning of legacy but also how Black entrepreneurship intersected with cultural expression and an economic responsibility to your people.

True to that spirit, even after I left Croaker’s Spot, it was the owner who told me not to hand off my vision of a film festival because I was intimidated, having zero experience in film. His encouragement and financial support pushed me to make Afrikana a footprint of Black creativity on the Richmond that was emerging.

We all could feel a new, vibrant energy running through our city, but I and my contemporaries also noticed that some of the spaces carried some of old Richmond with them. Without always meaning to be, they were segregated.

But honestly, how do you authentically connect with people you don’t know and have never talked to? I started to see Afrikana as a way to forge some new connections. We welcomed crowds of Black creatives to art venues, introducing broader groups of Richmonders to circles they may have been missing but who share their interests.