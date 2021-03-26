RTD Strong Voices: Faith Flippo, going miles beyond underestimation

At the time, my endurance could withstand 3 to 4 miles, but I trusted my will. By mile 8, most of my classmates were in one of the vans that followed us. At mile 9, it was down to me and this particular academy mate.

As you can imagine, there would be no way I would concede.

The tradition was that the longest-lasting runner during that leg got to carry the torch into the stadium. Mile 10 approached and finally mile 11 — and we were still running. We both carried the torch that day.

Maybe this wasn’t the best way to prove my point, because I later stayed stranded in my car — begging my husband to help me get out because my legs had stopped working! But weeks later, that classmate approached me and my four female colleagues and admitted he was wrong about his opinion of females in law enforcement.

Women might be only 10% of the department, but when we’re in uniform, there is no difference among my fellow officers.