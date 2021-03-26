RTD Strong Voices: Lynn White, finding empowerment from challenge

While only a few, I simply could not fathom why these amazingly talented individuals would begrudge this one, discrete accomplishment, considering their own legacies of noteworthy achievements.

I replayed every detail in my head. Had I done something ... said anything ... that could have been misinterpreted or misperceived? I was confused, I was disappointed and I was hurt.

After much introspection, I came to the realization that what I experienced was not so unusual as it was unfortunate: I encountered the all-too-common trifecta of human frailty — insecurity, selfishness and envy.

Perhaps the most shocking realization of all was the fact that these frailties exist, to some degree, in all of us, and I am no exception. I resolved then and there to confront them.

I did not want to perpetuate the behavior to which I had been subjected. I began a journey toward self-awareness to examine and better understand my thoughts, feelings and motivations, with the intent to act only on the best of these.

While I often fall short, I continue to strive. With each emerging test — pass or fail — I pierce veils of pretense to discover even more of my authentic self.