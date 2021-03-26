RTD Strong Voices: Lynn White, finding empowerment from challenge

For Women's History Month in 2021, the RTD Strong Voices program celebrates the power and stories of Richmond women. Raised in Petersburg, Andrea Lynn White is senior vice president at Genworth, where she leads government relations and external affairs. She serves on the board of the local Alzheimer’s Association and United Way, and she was co-chair of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign.
FINDING EMPOWERMENT FROM CHALLENGE
I start each day hopeful that at its conclusion, I will have made more of a contribution than a mess. But occasionally, I have one of those moments that we all sometimes experience — when our efforts and the favor of the fates align to yield something extraordinary.
And so it was on that fateful Friday morning many years ago. I had just completed work on a new initiative, and people had come from all over the country for its introduction. The stakes were high, so I was well-prepared. Thankfully, the entire effort was heralded as a resounding success ... save by a few.
People I admired — whose interests were squarely aligned with the initiative’s success — attacked the endeavor with startling intention, going so far as to conspire to suppress favorable written evaluations of the effort.
While only a few, I simply could not fathom why these amazingly talented individuals would begrudge this one, discrete accomplishment, considering their own legacies of noteworthy achievements.
I replayed every detail in my head. Had I done something ... said anything ... that could have been misinterpreted or misperceived? I was confused, I was disappointed and I was hurt.
After much introspection, I came to the realization that what I experienced was not so unusual as it was unfortunate: I encountered the all-too-common trifecta of human frailty — insecurity, selfishness and envy.
Perhaps the most shocking realization of all was the fact that these frailties exist, to some degree, in all of us, and I am no exception. I resolved then and there to confront them.
I did not want to perpetuate the behavior to which I had been subjected. I began a journey toward self-awareness to examine and better understand my thoughts, feelings and motivations, with the intent to act only on the best of these.
While I often fall short, I continue to strive. With each emerging test — pass or fail — I pierce veils of pretense to discover even more of my authentic self.
Along the way, a powerful fearlessness has begun to sprout from the seed of confidence planted by my parents, nurtured by my “village” and cultivated by my mentors. I realize, however, that for it to flourish, it must remain rooted firmly in truth, fairness, reasonableness and humility, and that I must nourish it continuously — with intention.
The events on that Friday forever altered my thinking about leadership, teamwork, decency, integrity and grace. I came to understand that our collective interest is served when each of us is permitted to contribute to the fullest extent of our abilities — to share our ideas and talents, take calculated risks and learn from, and be accountable for, our mistakes.
Nestled at the center of our sphere of influence is our power to choose, and I choose to encourage, not hinder; promote, not deflate; embrace, not shun.
Behavior that was intended to marginalize me on that Friday morning years ago has instead served to empower me, and my daily affirmation now includes one simple addition: May I be perfect only in my pursuit of good.